‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s the ‘Worst’ Episode of Season 4, According To IMDb

Over the years, Blue Bloods has had plenty of great episodes. You don’t have 12 seasons going strong without having some level of success.

While most of the time, fans are all in on the stories and episodes that come out, not every single one is a hit. There has been a lot said about the early seasons of the show being a bit better than recent seasons. However, this one episode in Season 4 didn’t go over well with the fanbase at large.

The episode, Manhattan Queens was focused on the death of a drag queen. Tiffany Lamp was tragically found stuffed into a golf bag. Immediately, Maria Baez and Danny Reagan had to get to the bottom of things. With Tiffany’s newfound fame from the fictional show, Queen Bee, she had a spotlight on her. They looked into her fiancé, Burden Maxwell. There was also Mickey O’Donnell, her business partner. Then, there is the one person that can help solve it all.

The real-life drag queen, Jinkx Monsoon is featured in the Blue Bloods episode. She plays Tallulah Bangkok and they have the answers to what happened. At least, that’s how Danny and Maria see it. This one was a big fun when Danny and his partner got into disguises and tried their best to protect Tallulah. This one had some interesting side stories as well.

Erin Reagan had quite the experience as well. She ended up being kidnapped by the mother of a man she was set to prosecute on drug charges. She ends up taking a second look at the case, but not under her own volition. Meanwhile, Frank has to speak at a seminar.

Blue Bloods fans just didn’t like the episode.

When you are Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, then there are going to be some ladies looking to go out on dates on Blue Bloods. Frank is a widower, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t go out with a girlfriend every now and again. However, that doesn’t mean his kids always approve either. Erin was not happy with one date her dad had.

Then again, if your dad dating someone the same age as you, it might make you feel uncomfortable as well. Whitney Robshaw and the whole thing rubbed Erin the wrong way. Her father is the police commissioner of the NYPD, so optics matter. It is a very political job at times. Dating a woman so young could raise some eyebrows. Also, Robshaw’s friendship with Erin as well as her job at the ACLU made the pairing difficult.

Blue Bloods has tackled these family situations in the past. Fans love it and it makes the show so successful. Erin is a bit of a love life interferer. She is always in her dad’s business when he has a romantic fling and even with her friend Anthony she gets involved.