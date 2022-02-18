‘Blue Bloods’: This Was Jackie Curatola’s Best Moment on the Show

Jennifer Esposito, who played Jackie Curatola on “Blue Bloods,” caught a serial killer in one of her best moments on the show.

Esposito played the 1st Grade Detective for 46 episodes and partnered with Detective Danny Reagan in the first three seasons of the CBS drama.

Sure, the two often bickered at each other, but Curatola got lots of respect. Looper recalled that in three years, we learned about her life struggles, divorce, and rough childhood during those three years.

But it wasn’t meant to last. Curatola burned out and decided to get out, taking early retirement. Her decision paved the way for current detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to become Danny’s permanent partner in 2013.

In real life, the actress collapsed on the set in 2012. The Hollywood Reporter said it was complications from Celiac disease, a condition that makes gluten hard to digest. Soon, the actress told CBS and Deadline she needed to work less on the demanding role to address the disease at the time.

But not before she has the role of her “Blue Bloods” time with the “Lonely Hearts Club” episode in Season 2.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Remembered For Sexy Role

Sure, Jennifer Esposito has the acting chops. She’s played in “Spin City,” “Rescue Me,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” and Amazon’s “The Boys.”

The Italian-American star was even a former dancer on “Club MTV” in the 1980s. But, to “Blue Bloods” fans, it was her undercover work as a sex worker in the episode that stands out.

The detective duo learns that a killer is murdering sex workers, and they share one common trait. They look like Curatola. So, she bites the bullet and takes on the dangerous assignment. But the role serves a dual purpose. Curatola knows what it’s like for these young girls growing up and wants to keep them from going down the wrong path, as the sex worker industry.

Danny Reagan’s not happy with the decision, citing all the “Blue Bloods” partners he’s gone through up to that point. But she’s not deterred from the undercover role. During the sting, Curatola gets drugged, and Danny is quick to save her.

Former ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Has Movie On The Way

Jennifer Esposito will star in “Fresh Kills,” which she wrote and directed.

The movie also stars her former “Blue Bloods” co-star Annabella Sciorra, Nicholas Cirillo, Emily Bader, and Odessa A’zion.

According to IMDb, it’s about the loyal women of an organized crime family that dominated some of the boroughs of New York City in the late 20th century.

Deadline reported that the movie intends to be the first feature film financed and traded by a global group of fan investors via this first-of-its-kind IPO on Upstream. Upstream is an Ethereum-powered digital stock exchange powered by Horizon Fintex and Merj Exchange Limited.