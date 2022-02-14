‘Blue Bloods’: Jackie Once Proved Some Mistakes Can Be Deadly

As many know, Jackie (Jennifer Esposito) made an unexpected departure from the hit CBS crime drama, “Blue Bloods.”

For 46 episodes, Detective Jacqueline “Jackie” Curatola portrayed a solid and capable member of law enforcement. After getting burnt out from all that the job came with, she took an early retirement. From Season 1 Episode 4 to Season 3 Episode 7, the brave detective partnered with Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg).

While partnered with Danny, Jackie endured high-profile cases throughout her time on “Blue Bloods.” Many fans saw the two detective’s relationship as similar to a brother and sister’s.

In her time with the team, the pair solved over 40 cases together. So, it’s not a surprise for a few mistakes to come along the way. Maybe the detectives share different opinions on how to properly go about solving a case. But in this line of work, the decisions the detectives take can mean the difference between life and death. So, Outsiders, let’s take a look back at one of the times where Detective Jackie Curatola slipped up on the job.

‘Blue Bloods:’ Jackie Curatola Let’s Her Guard Down While on a Case

In Season 2, Episode 6, “Lonely Hearts Club,” Jackie and Danny work together to catch an escort-murdering serial killer. However, someone ends up pointing out that the victims all bear a shocking resemblance to Jackie. So, the plan was to use her as bait to lure out the killer, much to Danny’s disapproval.

One night, after a night of failed “dates” and sending them away, Jackie sends away one last contender before jumping on and drugging her in the room. However, the killer turns out to be two killers—a mother-and-son duo! The two believed they were doing the women a favor by taking them out of the lives they live.

So, how exactly did Jackie let her guard down in this case? No one is perfect and mistakes do happen, but this one nearly cost the detective her life.

Esposito’s character ended up letting her guard down long enough for the murderous duo to get an advantage over her. Lucky for her, Danny broke into the room just in time to save her.

Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave ‘Blue Bloods?’

In the first three seasons of “Blue Bloods,” Jennifer Esposito, who played Detective Jackie Curatola was a large part of the cast. So, why the sudden departure?

After the actress took an extended leave from working on the show to focus on her mental health, that was it.

In 2012, fans found out about Esposito’s Celiac disease after she collapsed on the set of the show from complications. Afterward, her doctors advised her to minimize her workload. Sounds tough for an actress, am I right?

The actress had tweeted that CBS didn’t take her diagnosis seriously and her put on leave, accusing the network of “shameful behavior.” After the leave, Jackie Curatola never reappeared on “Blue Bloods.”