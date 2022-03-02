‘Blue Bloods’: Jamie Has to Navigate Difficult Waters in Upcoming Episode

CBS crime drama Blue Bloods Season 12 continues with the next episode, titled “Where We Stand” airing this Friday. The episode begins with a note alluding to the fact that not all challenges occur in the field. Sometimes, they can come about in the everyday musings of one’s job.

The episode shines a spotlight on Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) as he navigates the many different aspects of being a “boss.” Jamie is the youngest child of Francis and Mary Reagan. He is a Sergeant in the New York City Police Department serving at the 29th Precinct. Known for his good-hearted gestures, Jamie finds himself having difficulty in learning how to lead the officers under him. It doesn’t help that he also has a reputation for being the boss of his own wife, Eddie. These circumstances cause Jamie to have a lot to dwell on over the course of each workday.

The synopsis for Blue Bloods season 12 episode 15 reads: “Frank contends with public outcry to defund the NYPD School Safety Division after a physical altercation between a school officer and a student goes viral. Also, Danny and Baez help a father track down his missing ex-wife and daughter; Erin and Anthony deal with the aftermath of the surprise release of a serial criminal; and Jamie is unsure of how to navigate inappropriate conversation among his officers in the precinct, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*.”

The episode summary presents a number of different storylines, all of which bring forth a myriad of questions. However, details surrounding the situation involving Erin and Anthony is one of the most intriguing. What will they do when law enforcement falls short of keeping a dangerous criminal behind bars?

Tune in to Friday’s episode of Blue Bloods to find out.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 14 recap

Blue Bloods episode 15 picks up after a drama-filled episode 14. The latest episode opens with Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) investigating a shooting at police Lt. Raymond Moretti’s (Tony Danza) home. Luckily, Ray’s wife Cheryl (Laura Ann Spaeth), and sons were okay. As a result, Frank makes a promise to provide protective detail while he works to find out who from the Moretti family could have instigated the attack.

Meanwhile, Erin and Anthony work alongside Erin’s nephew, officer Joe Hill in order to correct a trial after becoming aware of witness tampering.

Baez takes Danny to see a live taping of her favorite talk show host, Mimi Martinez (Judy Torres). However, when Mimi takes a break from filming, she starts coughing and ends up sprawled on the floor, not breathing. Stunned by her death, Baez comes to the conclusion that Mimi was killed by something more than just natural causes.

In the end, the family didn’t have much time for thrills after all the curve balls they were thrown. However, the episode features a few good scenes in which Eddie and Joe start to make some headway with the Reagan family.