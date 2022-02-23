‘Blue Bloods’: Jamie Showed How Compassionate He Is During One Episode

Watching Blue Bloods over the years has given viewers different looks at Jamie Reagan. In one episode, though, he showed his compassion.

Not that Reagan, played by Will Estes, has not shown in this in the past. But this one episode just brings it out more. Let’s get some info about this with some help from Looper.

Let’s take a look at one from Season 5 titled Home Sweet Home. So, it starts out with Jamie and his police department partner/now wife, Eddie Janko, played by Vanessa Ray, encountering a homeless boy named T.J., played by Matthew Miniero.

‘Blue Bloods’ Episode Finds Jamie, Eddie Crossing Paths With Homeless Boy

T.J. tries running away from them, but he’s nabbed by Jamie and Eddie on Blue Bloods. He tells them that his mom is hooked on drugs and leaves him homeless after his aunt’s suspected murder. Jamie hears this and wanted to help right away.

Here’s a twist, though. Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, and his partner, Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, find his aunt alive. But she does not want to take care of T.J. What happened to the money she had? Well, she sent that cash her sister gave her to a hotel and drugs. She does not feel like T.J. is her responsibility.

We do get a happily-ever-after ending, though. T.J. finds a family willing to foster him. Yet all of that abandonment is going to give a kid lots of issues.

Popular CBS Police Drama Has Followed Family Through Its Tragedy

Anyone who has watched Blue Bloods knows that the Reagan family has had sad times. They have been in law enforcement, too. Serving the people of New York City.

Heck, we find out that before this show started, Joe Reagan was murdered by a bad cop. Every Reagan family member has dealt with losses throughout the show’s long run.

Danny lost his wife, Linda, played by Amy Carlson, to a helicopter accident after Season 7. Jamie has had to deal with the trauma of killing someone in a “suicide by cop” incident.

Those Sunday dinner scenes provide a backdrop. See, this is where family members come together and support one another.

And yeah, there have been plenty of powerful, effective plots on Blue Bloods. The show has a way of presenting both trials and tribulations that break down characters’ emotions. It also has a way of bringing out the best in them, too. Watching actors like Tom Selleck and Len Cariou, along with Bridget Moynahan, work together is interesting and even inspiring. And yes, let’s make it clear that Estes continues to provide a solid role in Jamie Reagan week in and week out.