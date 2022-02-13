‘Blue Bloods’: Joe Hill Will Need Help in Upcoming Episode

It appears that our man Joe Hill is going to need some help in an upcoming episode of Blue Bloods. So, how will this all work out?

We are going to get some information about this thanks to an article from Matt & Jess. Actor Will Hochman plays Joe Hill on the CBS police drama.

Hochman plays the late Joe Reagan’s son and had him hang around Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, in his most recent Blue Bloods appearance. In this episode, which is slated to run on Friday, Feb. 25, we’ll see him hang out with Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan.

See, he’s out on a date and happens to learn about a possible case of witness tampering. This sends him right on over to Erin’s office and that’s going to put them working together. It definitely will be a different rhythm than when Joe was with Jamie.

Now, it would be cool if Joe worked alongside Anthony, played by Steve Schirripa. Obviously, this gives Joe Hill a chance to dive deeper into the family tree with Erin, too.

Blue Bloods has offered Hochman opportunities to pop up as this character. Maybe he will have more to do down the road because of the consistent focus on family matters. Also, Hochman does bring a bit of new energy and dynamics to the show. Remember, too, that Joe Hill is the grandson of NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck.

‘Allegiance’ Episode Also Reveals Some News About Eddie Janko-Reagan

While the focus on this Blue Bloods episode is on Joe Hill, there’s also some news regarding Eddie Janko-Reagan. The Vanessa Ray character is moving on up the ranks.

Would you be interested in some of a synopsis? Well, we have you covered right here. (Spoiler Alert! We’re sharing some information about the next new episode).

“Erin and Anthony team up with Erin’s nephew, police officer Joe Hill (Will Hochman), to course-correct a trial when Joe becomes aware of witness tampering,” it reads. “Also, Baez (Marisa Ramirez) forces Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) to help her find the killer of her favorite TV personality; a seemingly random shooting at police Lt. Raymond Moretti’s (Tony Danza) home leads Frank to investigate who in the officer’s family has criminal ties; and as Eddie works an SVU case, she questions her decision to become a police sergeant.”

Yes, you read that right. Tony Danza will be a part of this episode, too. Better get that popcorn and beverage ready because this looks like one of those episodes to remember. Catch it at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS.