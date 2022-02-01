‘Blue Bloods’: Kelli O’Hara Would Love To Return to the Show

Late last year, actress Kelli O’Hara reprised her role former role on the popular CBS police procedural drama, Blue Bloods. The Broadway star’s appearance was surprising to fans of the popular series. However, the appearance was also a very welcome one.

In the series, Kelli O’Hara portrays Lisa Farragut, a close friend of Bridget Moynahan’s character, Erin Reagan. Now, this appearance is about a decade apart from O’Hara’s last turn as the Blue Bloods character. But, the actress fit right into the law enforcement drama as if not a day had passed. And now, things are getting extra exciting as the actress has teased that it may not be an entire decade before her character returns to the series.

“It was neat” to come back,” O’Hara says of her December 2021 return to Blue Bloods.

“It was really fun,” the actress notes.

The actress even snapped a picture of herself in front of her dressing room while filming the Blue Bloods episode. In the Insta pic, O’Hara all smiles as she stands next to a sign that features her character’s name.

“It’s been 10 years!!” the actress exclaims in the Instagram post.

“But don’t tell me you haven’t missed #lisafarragut on @bluebloods_cbs,” O’Hara adds to her message. “She’s back!!”

A Welcome Return to the ‘Blue Bloods’ Set

“Lisa Farragaut (is) the role I played was this personal friend of [Moynahan’s] character,” Kelli O’Hara adds. “So, I think [the Blue Bloods team] just called and said, ‘We’d like to bring her back.'”

Of course, O’Hara adds, she didn’t need much time before she had her answer.

“I said, ‘Great, I’m already established,” she says. “I didn’t have to reinvent the wheel on that one.'”

During a discussion with Pop Culture, Kelli O’Hara notes that the filming of her Blue Bloods scenes only took a couple of days. And, the actress notes, she is “sure” that she would love to come back to the popular series if the showrunners ask her to return.

In the recent season twelve episode of Blue Bloods titled Reality Check, O’Hara’s Farragut returns to the series with some big changes. The character now works as a high-powered political consultant. This works out great for Moynahan’s Erin Reagan, of course since she could certainly use professional advice as she considers a major career move; whether or not she wants to run for Manhattan District Attorney.

In the episode, Erin Reagan wonders, at the urging of O’Hara’s character, that she doesn’t have much of a social life. Or, any life outside of her career for that matter. Lisa Farragut tells her longtime friend that voters need to see a personality that they can connect with. The political expert urged Erin Reagan to begin making changes on that front. However, Erin Reagan did not agree with the assessment, and Lisa Furragut then returns the retainer Erin had given her.