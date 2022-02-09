‘Blue Bloods’ May Have Drawn Inspiration for Next Episode From Wendy Williams’ On-Air Collapse

Former TV personality Wendy Williams’s shocking 2017 on-air collapse could find its way into a future “Blue Bloods” storyline.

The CBS show returns from its winter break later this month with its Feb. 25 “Allegiance” episode.

According to PopCulture, detectives Danny Reagan and Maria Baez will find themselves in the showbusiness world when a television host dies during a live taping. The 57-year-old Williams has not yet returned to her show because of health issues.

So, the story plays out with Baez learning about her favorite TV personality’s collapse on live television. So, she and Danny Regan must interview the host’s friends and co-workers to discover her killer.

This storyline is a first for Baez. Usually, Danny gets to investigate all the crimes involving his past and present connections.

Williams Fainting Part Of ‘Blue Bloods’ Show

It all goes back to the 2017 Halloween special with Wendy Williams. Since her fainting, she’s battled one health issue after another.

Williams, dressed as Lady Liberty for that special, began talking during the live television show. She started having difficulty and slurred a few words before slipping and falling to the studio floor.

After an extended show break, the show started up six minutes later. Williams talked to the audience and cameras, later citing dehydration for the scare. After the show, her publicist said Williams was “on her way home for a good day and night of sleep.”

The next day she was back, telling her audience that the costume was “too hot.” Before passing out, she said she was dealing with issues that “middle-aged women go through” and said she felt “like I was in the middle of a campfire.”

Williams is not back on her show these days, having her last episode in 2020-2021 due to health concerns. The show went through delays until it started rotating guest hosts. Recently, former “The View” co-host Sherri Shepherd was in talks of taking over the show’s hosting job permanently.

Show producers are still leaving the door open for her, but only until September. TMZ reports that time is the start of “The Wendy Williams” Season 15.

Sadly, there are no details on who will play the dead TV host at IMDb.

Former ‘Who’s The Boss’ Star To Appear In ‘Blue Bloods’ Episode

Tony Danza is the featured guest star in this upcoming episode. According to TV Line, the 70-year-old actor plays a police officer with a son involved in a gang.

Danza stars as longtime cop Lt. Moretti, a family man who gets shot in a drive-by shooting. When Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) checks on Moretti, he discovers the cop hid his son’s gang ties, leading to the shooting.

Danza is best known for playing Tony Micelli on “Who’s the Boss?” from 1984 to 1992. The former boxer got into acting and became well-known for Tony Banta on “Taxi.” Danza earned an Emmy nod for his “Practice” guest appearance. Recently, he also voiced a character in the Paramount+ animated movie “Rumble.”

Also, just for fun, the actor was a TV talk show host with a daytime variety talk show from 2004 to 2006.