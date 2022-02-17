‘Blue Bloods’ Once Featured ‘Reacher’ Star Willa Fitzgerald in an Episode

Reacher actress Willa Fitzgerald once guest-starred on the hit police procedural Blue Bloods in a 2014 episode.

The episode, titled “The Bogeyman,” follows Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny as he tries to find the source of a heroin epidemic. This leads him to a party where he encounters Lacey Sutherland played by Willa Fitzgerald. The teenager is trying to destroy evidence of drug use when she gets discovered. Of course, her parents are convinced she’s a model citizen.

While that was Fitzgerald’s one and only appearance on the series, she went on to make a few guest appearances on shows such as NCIS and Law & Order: SVU. Now, she stars on Amazon Prime’s Reacher alongside Titans star Alan Ritchson. The show is currently slated to return for a second season on the streamer after previously hitting number one most popular series. Of course, Fitzgerald will return as well.

‘Reacher’ Showrunner Talks Season 2

Reacher’s popularity leaves a unique problem: which story to tell. The series is based on Lee Child’s books, which spanned 26 sequels. As such, showrunner Lee Santora has his work cut out for him.

“It’s tough. There are 26 [Jack Reacher] books, and then there are short-story anthologies…. And there’s so much thought that has to go into our decision,” Santora explained. “Do we want it to be similar to Season 1 because Season 1 was successful? Do we want to go a little different? There’s so much that Lee gives us to choose from.”

Season 1 followed the first book from start to finish, focusing exclusively on a single storyline. However, series such as Netflix’s The Witcher condense multiple arcs into a single story. Alternatively, Reacher has one essential benefit: creator Lee Child is an executive producer. As a result, he can course-correct storytelling elements that combine multiple books in the series.

“We have other producers on this show — we have Amazon, we have Skydance, we have Paramount — and we will sit and discuss it,” Santora explained. “But it’s not a problem when you have too much good material to choose from. The problem is when you’re staring at an empty space, asking, ‘What am I going to write?’”

However, he maintained that there were a wealth of chapters to explore in the Reacher story.

“Lee Child has set up stories in small towns, in big cities… in the United States, and stories that take us to Europe…. There’s a plethora to select from,” Santora continued. “It’s just a question of everyone putting their heads together, talking it out, and deciding what would be fun for fans. The good news is you can pick almost anything and you’re going to have a good story.”