‘Blue Bloods’ Ratings Dip for Friday’s Episode

Friday night aired the latest new episode of “Blue Bloods.” And while other primetime shows saw impressive scores, the crime drama dropped in ratings.

Airing on CBS, “Blue Bloods” tied with “Undercover Boss” and “Magnum P.I.” for demo ratings. All three of the network’s series scored a lukewarm 0.4.

Instead, Deadline reports the fan-favorite crime show was beaten out in ratings by ABC‘s “Shark Tank” and Fox‘s “WWE Friday Night SmackDown.”

“Blue Bloods” also ranked lower than ABC‘s “20/20” recap following a murder by antifreeze. All three reeled in a total 0.5 demo rating.

Nevertheless, “Blue Bloods” saw success in another category. TVLine reports the series scored the largest audience of the night Friday, attracting 6 million viewers. That compares to decreased audience sizes for CBS’s “Magnum P.I.” which saw 5 million viewers.

And although “Shark Tank” and “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” saw the best demo ratings, they ranked lowest in viewership total. “Shark Tank” boasted just 3.3 million viewers while the latter amassed 2 million.

Hopefully, when “Blue Bloods” airs its next new episode, “Where We Stand,” the hit series will see improved demo ratings. Check back here for updates pertaining to all of your favorite shows, Outsiders.

‘Blue Bloods’ Airs 250th Episode Next Month

Although “Blue Bloods” received decreased ratings this week, the series sees continued success overall. Outsiders continue to follow the NYPD-based show through the remainder of its 12th season, and, hopefully, on to its 13th. Now, though, we await news of an official season 13 renewal. In the meantime, Outsiders can at least look forward to viewing “Blue Bloods'” milestone 250th episode on March 11th.

Unfortunately, showrunners haven’t revealed the synopsis for the celebratory episode yet, nor the synopsis even for next week’s episode, “Where We Stand.”

Nevertheless, we can likely expect to join a regular Reagan family dinner, as we always do. But after 250 episodes, surely this won’t be just another family get-together. At least, we hope not.

Meanwhile, ahead of the “Blue Bloods” milestone episode, series star Tom Selleck revealed a few main reasons why the series has endured for so long. And since we have no idea what to expect from the next two upcoming episodes, we’ll take a look at the actor’s analysis.

According to the Frank Reagan actor, “Blue Bloods” is successful because it’s what he’s termed a “character-driven show.” While standard procedural crime dramas follow a series of plots, the “Blue Bloods” star admitted, “I don’t remember half the plots.” Instead, much of what makes the series successful ties in the characters’ journey.

He also attributed its success to “great actors, and good writing.” As such, he emphasized, “I’m sure not bored with it.”

Nearly 13 seasons later, neither are viewers.