‘Blue Bloods’: The Reagans May Love Dinner, But Danny Once Struggled With Breakfast

Sure, the Reagan clan loves dinner, but Danny had some trouble with the most important meal of the day in “Blue Bloods” Season 4—breakfast.

First of all, the show’s a good combination of cop drama mixed with some lighthearted moments. Take some longtime stars like Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and Bridget Moynahan, and you quickly see how the show has lasted as long as it has.

Those comical moments help out storylines and make the characters more appealing. Leave it to Donnie Wahlberg to mix it up on the show and even on social media from time to time. As Donnie’s Danny Reagan showed us, a fun moment in Season 4 can go a long way. Looper picked up on the moment recently.

Wahlberg Juggle Cop With Dad Life

In one scene from Season 4, Episode 13, “Unfinished Business,” the detective teamed up with Maria (Marisa Ramierez) to track down an Army veteran Danny thinks has post-traumatic stress disorder. It could be a stressful, riveting job for the two.

But before he commits to the job, it’s breakfast duty for Reagan. Danny tries first to make pancakes and, secondly, make smiley faces on top of them.

That can be a challenge for any dad or mom. But, for this cop who could be mentally preparing for his day, it could be a struggle. Usually, you get your syrup and butter for a quick pancake breakfast. Maybe, you want to jazz it up with some mold and do some shapes.

Danny Reagan has something else in mind. He pours enough batter to make eyes and a smile (or grimace, for that matter). Sure, it’s a nice trick, but the full-time cop gets an “it looks like a grumpy face” response to the pancake eater.

Oh well, I got a chuckle at the dad joke. But then again, I stick to making scrambled eggs with toast whenever I can.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Gets Heartfelt Tribute

Donnie Wahlberg shared a couple of photos of himself with his “Blue Bloods” dad last week. The Express Daily picked up on the Instagram post.

The 52-year-old star gave his 77-year-old on-screen father some love on his birthday. By the way, the show’s cast is all about sharing on birthdays.

Wahlberg said, “Happy Birthday to my TV dad, and real-life friend & father figure, Tom Selleck! He went on to say he was thankful for having Selleck in his life. He even joked with “Love you, Dad” and “Always, Son!”

Wait. Does Tom Selleck have an Instagram account? Probably not. Wahlberg added a postscript on his message, saying the man probably “doesn’t know what Instagram is.” But who knows? Maybe one day, Selleck can take a break and find the message.

But, ultimately, Wahlberg has his fun and a great moment to express to his fans that the former “Magnum P.I.” star means “a lot” to him.