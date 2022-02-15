‘Blue Bloods’: The Reagan’s Recall Their First Kisses in Iconic Dinner Scene

Every week, fans of Blue Bloods look forward to new episodes. That means new family dinner scenes that fans can’t get enough of.

When the Regan family sits down for dinner, the conversation is going to be interesting. No matter what. It can be funny, serious, or something in between. With Frank Reagan at the head of the table and his father Harry at the other end, the rest of the family fills in.

While there are sometimes when the table is more full than others, it is always a family affair. Things can range from police talk to more intimate conversations. In honor of Valentine’s Day, Blue Bloods shared a clip of the family talking about their first kiss experiences. So, how did Danny and Erin get their first kiss, and will anything surprise Frank in the process?

When it comes to Jamie Reagan, he didn’t want to talk about it. He even turned to his grandpa for a little help. However, Harry and Frank stayed out of the debate. Then there was Erin, who had a thing going with some brothers when she was younger. Of course, there goes Danny making things a little too intense with his story about “The Vampire,” AKA his first kiss.

To shock the whole family, Eddie said that her first kiss was back when she was 5 at summer camp with another girl named Elizabeth. So, Jamie had to give up his story. As usual, the family razzed each other.

Of course, in the end, Frank stayed quiet. He insists that he didn’t kiss anyone until he kissed his wife and mother of his children. While Blue Bloods fans can think about how true that is or not, Frank will keep this a secret.

‘Blue Bloods’ Prank War Was a Fan Favorite

One of the best small story arcs on Blue Bloods has to be the prank war that happened in Season 7. Eddie and Jamie are hanging out in the break room. That’s when Eddie calls dibs on the last jelly donut. Now, let’s just overlook the fact that these cops are fighting over donuts for a second. It would be too easy to focus on that.

Jamie and Eddie weren’t yet married. However, this was one of the moments that brought them close together. Eddie is thwarted as officer Tim Welch takes the donut and scarfs it down. However, what Welch didn’t know was that the jelly was replaced with shaving cream in this donut. Yeah, not great. That started the prank wars on Blue Bloods.

After a lot of back and forth and various pranks, there is a stop to it. When the higher-ups find out about the antics, the trio got in trouble. They had to stop and move on from their prank session.