‘Blue Bloods’: Sami Gayle Is ‘All Smiles’ on the Slopes in ‘Ski Adventure’ Pics

If you need to get your daily dose of skiing, there is no better time than now to hit the slopes. Just ask Blue Bloods star, Sami Gayle.

We all know that Sami Gayle enjoys catching rays out on the beach. But it turns out that she enjoys skiing on beautiful snow-covered mountains just as much. When she’s not spending time in the great outdoors, you can usually find the 26-year-old actress on the set of Blue Bloods.

Gayle stars on the CBS police procedural alongside the likes of other big-time stars such as Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Estes. If you are a fan of the series, then you probably know all about Gayle. But for those who don’t know, the young actress plays the role of Nicky Reagan-Boyle and has done so since she was just 14-years-old. Her character is the daughter of assistant New York County District Attorney Erin Reagan (Moynahan). She’s also the granddaughter of NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan (Selleck).

On Tuesday, Gayle was all smiles when she paused for a moment to capture a photo for Instagram on her ski trip. Generally speaking, early January through early March is usually the best time to hit the slopes. This period provides skiers with peak powder time and more times than not the slopes are less crowded.

“All smiles on these slopes!” Gayle captioned her most recent snap. “Check out my stories for details from an absolutely incredible ski adventure.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Knows How to Have Fun

When she isn’t starring on Blue Bloods, though, it’s clear that Sami Gayle knows how to have fun. She often takes to her official Instagram account where she posts gorgeous pictures and videos from her vacations. Whether it be a photo by the ocean, on a snowy mountain, in a big city, or standing next to incredible artwork, Gayle is as creative and beautiful as they come. She just seems like a true Outsider at heart. Her latest skiing picture is a perfect example of that.

It seems like 2022 has gotten off to a great start for the young Blue Bloods star. We may be in the middle of the winter months, but Sami Gayle is living her life to the fullest, despite the cold temperatures. If we had to guess, though, she will be more than ready to hit the beach come spring and summer. Take a look back through some of her Instagram posts over the past year — you’ll see that she spends her off time hanging out and having fun with her college friends.

Need more Sami Gayle content in your life? We cover everything Blue Bloods-related right here on Outsider.