‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Goes on Date Night With Her Adorable Pup

Blue Bloods actress Sami Gayle is taking her adorable pup out on the town. The 26-year old star is sharing date night pics on her Instagram. Sporting a white beanie and a matching blouse, Gayle is sitting in a restaurant with her puppy named Licorice. Licorice is in a cute carrier that looks more like a purse. Gayle gives the brand Shaya a shoutout for keeping her furry friend “cozy, comfy, cared for, and chic.”

“Date night with my favorite girl in her favorite bag,” she writes.

This is not the first time the Blue Bloods star has posted on social media about her sweet Yorkie. From the looks at her feed, Licorice likes to travel everywhere with the star. From Mexico to the dog park back home, this pup is living her best life.

Fans are swooning over the dynamic duo. “Great photos. Your pup has great style,” one writes. “Awww your dog is so cute 😍,” another says.

The ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Balancing Work and School

Sami Gayle is officially a graduate of Columbia University. Blue Bloods super fans know that the actress juggled being both a student and an actress at the same time for a brief period. She talks about her determination to make it all work in an interview with Schon!.

“[I] started my career as a dancer, I never really considered acting. I loved dance, I would spend four or five hours a night after school from the time I was six to ten, so it was from a young age that I had that kind of work ethic ingrained in me.”

While her parents expected straight A’s throughout school, they supported Gayle’s after-school endeavors.

“My brother (Chad Klitzman) and I as kids were told we could do whatever we wanted, and our parents would support it — however, we would have to have straight A’s in school. We just knew it was something that had to be done — we had to be the best that we could be — so that motivated us. We were pretty self-motivated kids. Blue Bloods were absolutely incredible about making this all work.”

Gayle explains why she felt the need to attend a university.

“I wanted to be exposed to the collegiate life and have that experience, and not go through life without having had that education that was in the classroom. [I] was incredibly motivated to get everything I could out of that experience. I wanted to have a wealth of knowledge so that I could approach things [while reading scripts] at work in a different way.”