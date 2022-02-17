‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Thanks Fans for the Valentine’s Day Messages

Blue Bloods star Sami Gayle is thanking her fans for all the sweet Valentine’s Day messages. She posts a glowing new picture with fans.

Sami Gayle is always spreading positivity on social media. The 26-year old Blue Bloods actress is now thanking fans for sending her Valentine’s Day messages! In a maxi dress and heels, the star is smiling on a balcony that overlooks the skyline. She is all smiles underneath the pretty blue sky.

Her Instagram caption is just as sweet.

“My face upon reading all of your Valentine’s Day messages. ❤️,” she begins. Thank you for reaching out and for thinking of me. I am so proud of all of the love our Instagram community spreads. I hope everyone had an amazing day. Sincerely, Sami.”

From the looks of the comments section, it looks like Gayle is brightening her followers’ days.

“Roses are Red, Blood is Blue, We Miss You and Hope You Do Too,” @justinpoli writes.

“What a great view. Hope you had a wonderful Valentines Day,” @mitziefinleyauld adds.

The ‘Blue Bloods’ Star’s Travel Adventures

Fans are wondering where the Blue Bloods star is. Traveling from place to place lately, Sami Gayle is documenting happily experiencing new places and climates.

Back in January, it appears that Gayle was spending time in Anguilla. This is a British Overseas Territory located in the Eastern Caribbean. The bright blue waters complement the actress’ swimsuit in this picture.

“On our trip, someone told us that visitors to Anguilla usually come back…We most certainly will. Anguilla, you captured my ❤️. Til next time…”

This month, the actress replaced her bathing suit with a puffer jacket and beanie. Traveling to Colorado, the star is all smiles on the slopes – literally!

Where will Sami Gayle go next? Luckily, the actress will keep us posted every step of the way.

Why She Left ‘Blue Bloods’

Fans miss seeing Nicky Reagan on Blue Bloods. However, the actress left for a pretty good reason. Balancing college and a career was difficult for Sami Gayle. The stress to work and study full-time became too much.

“On Sunday night, we’d finish shooting, I don’t know maybe at three or four in the morning. I’d get on a plane at 6 a.m., I would come to New York, shoot Blue Bloods in the morning, then I would go to school,” she added. “I boarded my classes that semester from 1 to 8 so that I could attend as many as possible on the Monday and Tuesday.”

We hope to see the star make an appearance again on the show soon.