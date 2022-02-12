‘Blue Bloods’ Season 12: What to Expect in the Episode 14 Return

Blue Bloods has been on a bit of a break. So here’s what you can expect when the show returns for season 12, episode fourteen.

It seems like there’s going to be a ton of exciting developments down the road for the procedural drama. Many are even wondering if we’re going to get the return of Joe Hill soon. And it looks like we definitely will. Here’s the description for the upcoming 14th episode.

“Erin and Anthony team up with Erin’s nephew, police officer Joe Hill (Will Hochman), to course-correct a trial when Joe becomes aware of witness tampering. Also, Baez forces Danny to help her find the killer of her favorite TV personality; a seemingly random shooting at police Lt. Raymond Moretti’s (Tony Danza) home leads Frank to investigate who in the officer’s family has criminal ties; and as Eddie works an SVU case, she questions her decision to become a police sergeant,” the description reads.

The Blue Bloods episode, called allegiance, won’t premiere until the end of the month. Until then, you can rest easy knowing that fans will finally get more of Joe Hill. It also seems like a big, existential episode for Eddie, who will have to carefully navigate a tragic case.

Eddie’s been moving up in her career trajectory, and this second-guessing will be really important for her.

The rest of the season of Blue Bloods will also have some big moments. One of those is the show’s 250th episode, which airs on March 11th.

The next Blue Bloods episode will air on Friday, February 25th at 10/9 Central on CBS

CBS Recently Ordered a Pilot For a Series Similar to ‘Blue Bloods’

There’s more good news for Blue Bloods fans. It looks like there’s another show coming to CBS that fans of the series may like. The series, called East New York, will follow the newly promoted police captain of East New York, Regina Haywood.

The New York set procedural isn’t just going to be a carbon copy of Blue Bloods, though. It’s not as much of a family drama, and it’ll tackle a lot of different, complex issues. Haywood will navigate leading her diverse team using “creative methods” during a time of “social upheaval and the early seed of gentrification.”

The show is created by William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn. Finklestein is known for his work on The Good Wife, Law & Order, LAPD Blue, and Brooklyn South. Flynn is known for his work on Big Sky and Queen Sugar.

Fans of Blue Bloods should definitely check it out. Right now, there’s no official air date, but it’ll likely premiere in the Fall season this year.