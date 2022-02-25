‘Blue Bloods’ Sets Air Date for Landmark 250th Episode

It’s about time. Blue Bloods has reached its monumental 250th episode of the CBS police drama. When will this air on the network?

Probably on a Friday night, for sure. Let us get some information about the episode from TV Insider. The CBS procedural drama throws a party, kind of, on March 11 at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.

We don’t have a synopsis for the episode just yet. But there probably will be a Reagan family dinner. Will it be as always or something special?

‘Blue Bloods’ Big Episode Probably Will Include Reagan Dinner Scene

On Blue Bloods, dinner scenes usually include Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck; Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg; and others.

Who else might be there? Oh, maybe Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan; Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes; and Henry Reagan, played by Len Cariou. We do know that cast members celebrated Episode No. 250 on Jan. 26.

Moynahan and Marisa Ramirez, who plays Detective Maria Baez, shared photos on Instagram of the cupcakes for the occasion. “This is happening. Right now! 250 family dinners! Quite the accomplishment #proud #blessed #grateful #bluebloodsfamily,” Moynahan wrote.

Marissa Ramirez Celebrates Big Moment With Message on Instagram

“When two weeks turned into nine years for me,” Ramirez noted. “How did I get so lucky?! Congrats to everyone who has been a part of making this show a success!! Don’t know where I would be without my bestie @donniewahlberg P.S. I’m not taking this out of the box because it will end up in my tummy but I can save it for you!” Wahlberg commented, “Same!!!” on her post.

Yet before we get to that big date, we get two new episodes of Blue Bloods. Yippee! Let’s take a look and see what they are going to be about.

This coming Friday will have Allegiance. In it, Erin and Anthony, played by Steven Schirripa, team up with Erin’s nephew Joe Hill, played by Will Hochman. Hey, we get a Joe Hill sighting! They work together to course-correct a trial when Joe becomes aware of witness tampering.

Also, Baez forces Danny to help her find who killed her favorite TV personality. Frank investigates criminal ties in Lt. Raymond Moretti’s family. Moretti is played by guest star Tony Danza. This investigation comes after a seemingly random shooting at his house. Eddie questions her decision to become a sergeant when she works an SVU case. We do not have any information has been released about the March 7 episode.

Blue Bloods remains a Friday night staple and continues to produce stellar storylines. Be sure to tune in this Friday night and get ready to celebrate that 250th episode when it airs.