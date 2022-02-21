‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Announces Social Media Hiatus: ‘Just Need a Break’

Don’t expect to see “Blue Bloods” star Abigail Hawk gracing your Instagram or Twitter feeds anytime soon. She’s officially on a social media hiatus.

Every now and then, it’s good to step away from social media. We can get too bogged down by the news, people trolling others, and just an overall obsession with seeing what everyone’s up to. Sometimes, we need to remember to live life for real, not just through a screen.

That seems to be what the “Blue Bloods” star is up to. Initially, Hawk posted a series of photos along with a caption that startled some fans. “Consider this my ‘away’ message. Be back soon, promise,” Hawk wrote.

A lot of fans expressed concern, worried something terrible had happened in Hawk’s life. The “Blue Bloods” star went back and added a little clarification on her original caption.

“Edit to add: All is well! I just need a break from social media. I miss reading books,” Hawk said.

The time that Hawk likely spent scrolling through Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, or any other platform can now be used for other pursuits. Like reading! We hope she enjoys whatever books she picks up during this social media hiatus.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Weigh In On Abigail Hawk’s Social Media Hiatus

Aside from messages of concern, “Blue Bloods” fans flooded Abigail Hawk’s comments section with well wishes for her social media hiatus.

“Love you, praying love surround you and heal you!” one fan commented.

Another fan said, “We understand, but will miss you!!!!”

“It does take away pleasures that we are more in tune with and should have more often,” someone else wrote. That’s too true. People especially need to get outside more and spend more time with nature than on their phones.

“Holler if you need any book suggestions,” one person said. Like most people, the “Blue Bloods” star probably has a “to be read” list that’s a mile long. But that doesn’t mean more suggestions to list aren’t welcome.

Either way, we’ll keep an eye out for Hawk’s return in the meantime. Hopefully, she takes all the time she needs to recharge and relax. While social media can be a great way to connect people, it can also distance us from key parts of our life. This is Hawk’s chance for a little reconnection.