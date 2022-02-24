‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan ‘Heartbroken’ Over ‘News Out of Ukraine’

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan is “praying for peace” after hearing the news of Russia’s full-scale invasion. In her latest tweet, the actress is sharing a heartbreaking video of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing for their safety. Many main roads are blocked with traffic, gas stations are running out of fuel, and many citizens are trying to buy bus tickets.

While the news does not come as much of a surprise, the destruction of the Russian invasion is horrifying to watch.

I guess it’s no surprise as the images have been clear for weeks. Heartbroken to see the news out of Ukraine. #prayingforpeace @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/56SMtSCqOD — Bridget Moynahan (@bridgetmoynahan) February 24, 2022

“I guess it’s no surprise as the images have been clear for weeks. Heartbroken to see the news out of Ukraine,” Moynahan writes.

She also uses the hashtag #prayingforpeace. Fans of the Blue Bloods star are keeping Ukrainians in their thoughts today.

“It’s definitely a horrific day. I hope these Ukrainians can find safety,” one says.

“I hope they all have homes to return to. Absolutely awful. 💔” another fan says.

The ‘Blue Bloods’ Star’s First Acting Credit

Sex and the City fans know Bridget Moynahan for playing Mr. Big’s first wife, Natasha. Breaking Carrie’s heart at every turn, this role was the Blue Bloods star’s first acting gig. In an interview with Glamour, she talks about her audition for the show.

“I don’t know if I really knew how big this show was when I went in for the audition,” she begins. “I was just starting to go out for roles, so everything was scary. The audition was running about an hour late, and all I had to say was one line: ‘Nice to meet you.’ That’s it. I almost left because I had three other auditions that day and didn’t want to be late for the other ones. But I stayed, and I couldn’t believe that it turned into such a role. I thought it was going to be one episode, and I think Natasha was on for two seasons.”

It is so fun to see Moynahan play a completely different role to Erin Reagan. This past year, she was excited to play Natasha again for the HBO reboot, And Just Like That…..

“I’m so thrilled they brought the character back,” she adds.

Now, 12 seasons into Blue Bloods, the star is thankful for the stability of her role. She says she finds many similarities between herself and Reagan everyday.

“Growing up in an Irish Catholic family with all brothers and all boy cousins, I’ve just been surrounded by men my whole life. And being a single mom [to onscreen daughter Nicky] as well.” She says that if getting a law degree wasn’t so “ominous and scary and overwhelming,” she would have made a good lawyer too. “I certainly have gotten more appreciation for the law.”