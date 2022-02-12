‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reveals How the Super Bowl Is Different for Her This Year

This year’s Super Bowl is going to feel a little bit different than usual for Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan. There’s no doubt about that.

Nowadays, Bridget Moynahan is best known for her role in Blue Bloods. She has been starring in the CBS police procedural since 2010. Moynahan plays Erin Reagan in the show, an assistant district attorney for New York County. She’s the daughter of Frank Reagan, who’s played by Tom Selleck, and a sister to Danny and Jamie Reagan. They are played by Donnie Wahlberg and Will Estes, respectively.

When she isn’t starring on the set of Blue Bloods, however, it turns out that Bridget Moynahan is actually a huge football fan. As a matter of fact, you may remember that Moynahan even dated former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. They first started seeing each other back in 2004 and dated until 2006 before calling it quits.

Despite the couple breaking up and moving on with their respective partners (Moynahan married businessman Andrew Frankel and Brady married supermodel Gisele Bundchen), Moynahan still roots for Brady to do well. If you are an NFL football fan, then you know that Brady, has, in fact, done very well. He won a record-setting seven Super Bowls during his illustrious career.

But Tom Brady and his Buccaneer teammates didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year. So, now Bridget Moynahan has to decide who she wants to cheer for between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s been a long time since I didn’t have my team to root for in the big game,” Moynahan posted on Instagram. “However, here we are with two great stories going head to head. I might be rooting for both… who do you got? #superbowl”

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Reacts to Tom Brady’s Retirement

On Saturday, Bridget Moynahan was sharing her thoughts on social media about this year’s Super Bowl matchup. Just a couple of weeks ago, she was sharing her thoughts on Tom Brady’s official retirement announcement.

That’s right, Outsiders — you’ve probably heard the news by now, but Tampa Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is officially hanging up his cleats after 22 years. He will without a doubt go down as the greatest quarterback of all time. Not only that, but he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer whenever his time comes to be inducted.

Moynahan has been cheering for Brady the whole time. When he announced that he was stepping away from the game, she wrote about how proud she is of him.

“So proud of @TomBrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps.”