‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Stuns in New ‘Thursday Vibes’ Snap

It’s Thursday, Outsiders, and you know what that means. It’s time for another throwback photo from Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan.

All of us love a little bit of nostalgia from time to time. Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan is no different. In the past, she has been known to take part in “Throwback Thursday” or “#TBT”, which is without a doubt one of the most popular social media trends on the internet. People from all over the world, including celebrities like Moynahan, share old photos and look back fondly on some of their favorite memories. That’s exactly what the Blue Bloods star did today.

There’s no denying that Bridget Moynahan stuns in almost every photo she takes. In this Thursday’s pic, the high-profile actress is sitting on some steps with grass and flowers next to her. All the while, she offers up a subtle smile for her fans. Take a look down below at her recent Twitter post:

“Thursday vibes #tbt #throwbackthursday,” Moynahan captioned the snap.

At this point, all of us over here at Outsider are convinced that it is impossible for Bridget Moynahan to take a bad picture. Judging by all of the different comments from her fans, it’s safe to say that we’re not the only ones who feel that way.

“Quick question. Do you ever take a bad picture?” one fan asked.

“Really a very nice photo of you,” another fan gushed. “Looking relaxed and classy as always. Thank you for sharing a bit of yourself with us, your adoring fans.”

“You are one of a kind, Bridget!” commented a third user. “So beautiful and elegant.”

Bridget Moynahan is a ‘Blue Bloods’ Beauty

Let’s not make any mistakes here, Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan is much, much more than just her good looks. She’s is walking proof that women can be the total package. Not only is the fan-favorite actress stunningly beautiful, but she’s also incredibly smart and a caring mother.

We, of course, are talking about Bridget Moynahan when she’s not in character. But to be honest, we can give those same exact compliments to her character on Blue Bloods as well. The 50-year-old star plays New York County Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan in the CBS police procedural. Her character is the second child and only daughter of New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). She’s also the mother of Nicky Reagan-Boyle, who is played by Sami Gayle.

Safe to say that Bridget Moynahan is awesome both on and off the screen.

We know that most of you are big Blue Bloods fans. But for those of you who are new here, the show is about the Reagans — a multi-generational family of cops. In addition to Moynahan, Selleck, and Gayle, the series also features the likes of Danny Wahlberg and Will Estes.