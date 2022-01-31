‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Celebrates the Hard Work of One Co-Star

“Blue Bloods” actor Donnie Wahlberg is celebrating his fellow co-star and on-screen father, Tom Selleck. Check out his Instagram post.

Tom Selleck is celebrating his 77th trip around the sun. In honor of the actor, fellow Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing his love for him on Instagram. Calling him a “father figure,” Wahlberg looks back on Selleck’s “amazing legacy.”

“Happy Birthday to my TV dad, and real-life friend & father figure, Tom Selleck,” he begins. “Thankful to have you in my life “dad”, and blessed to have a small supporting role in the amazing legacy that is your life! Love you, Dad! Always, Son!”

Of course, Wahlberg has to add a bit of humor to his sentimental post. He jokes that the actor is too old to know what Instagram is.

“I know you won’t see this because you probably have no idea what @instagram is, but it’s ok because I don’t mind sharing with the world that you mean a lot to me,” he says.

Over 66,000 likes later, fans are enjoying the sweet birthday tribute.

“The last part has me laughing so hard🤍😂 happy birthday Mr. Selleck 🥰” @nicolemichellesings writes.

“Happy Birthday Mr. Selleck!!! Thank you for years of joy & grace!!! You are a blessing in so many ways!!!” another adds.

The actors and friends have been working with each other for over a decade now. Danny and Frank Reagan spend a lot of time together at the family dinner table. While we are unsure what comes next for both characters, we hope that it means seeing them share more screen time.

‘Blue Bloods’ Stars’ Net Worth

Donnie Wahlberg has been an entertainer for over 3 decades. Beginning in the music industry as a member of New Kids on the Block, the “Blue Bloods” star is making bank.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the star has an approximate worth of $25 million. This includes his time in the music industry, as well as various acting projects. At the beginning of his time on “Blue Bloods,” Wahlberg made around $60,000 an episode. Today, he makes closer to $150,000 per show. The CBS drama pays him $1.3 million per season. This sounds like a sweet deal to us!

Tom Selleck, Wahlberg’s co-star, has an estimated net worth of $45 million. He makes $200,000 per episode playing Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods. Past iconic roles added to his net worth as well. On Magnum P.I., the star made up to $500,000 per episode. Adding appearances on Friends and other shows into the mix, Selleck has worked hard for this dough.

What do you think about these actors’ salaries? Let us know on our socials!