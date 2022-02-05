‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Remembers ‘Having the Best of Times’ With Late Mom

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg shared a sweet and heartbreaking post of his late mother Alma Wahlberg earlier today.

Alma, who raised Donnie along with actor Mark Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg, sadly passed away last April. Since then, the “Blue Bloods” star has posted tributes to his mother here and there on social media. Today, Donnie Wahlberg chose to share a clip from the family’s A&E show, “Wahlburgers.”

“Three reasons for this post — Reason 1: Memories like this only make me happy, never sad! Reason 2: Any post with my mom and me, having the best of times, is always worth sharing. Reason 3: A lot of people have been asking if my nose is still pierced, lately (for some reason ). Here is the answer, discovered during a fun time with my mom, a few years back. So #Blessed! So #thankful,” Donnie captioned the post.

In the two-minute clip, we see the “Blue Bloods” star and Alma relaxing on the couch at home. Donnie brings up a memory of when Alma pierced his ears at 16-years-old. Apparently, she didn’t ice the ear before jabbing him, causing him to “run around the house screaming with a needle in your ear.”

“I don’t like needles,” Donnie shared in the clip. “But my mother’s been sticking me with things since I was a baby. Baby Donnie should’ve been called Baby Pincushion.”

From there, the “Blue Bloods” star goes on to tease his mother and gross her out by reopening his nose piercing. It’s a fun-loving moment between the two that can’t help but make you smile.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Mourned Passing of His Mother Last Year

In April 2021, Alma Wahlberg passed away at 78 years old. Her children, Mark, Paul, and Donnie Wahlberg all mourned her passing with touching posts on social media. “Blue Bloods” star Donnie posted a nearly two-minute-long video as well as a heartfelt caption, all “For Alma.”

“I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by, and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman,” Donnie began in his caption. “My mom Alma’s joy for life, love, and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am. I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true.”

The “Blue Bloods” star goes on to call her “the most loving human being I’ve ever known” and “the epitome of the word grace.”

“It’s time to rest peacefully, mom,” Donnie concluded. “I love you, miss you, thank you, and will celebrate you, today and always. Forever — your Baby Donnie.”

To see the full caption, check out the post below.