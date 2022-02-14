‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Shares a Kiss with ‘Forever Valentine’ Jenny McCarthy

On Monday (February 14th), Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg took to his Instagram account to share a sweet post about his wife and forever Valentine, Jenny McCarthy.

“My forever Valentine,” the Blue Bloods actor declares in the post. “My Valentine’s Day Jenny McCarthy aka Mrs. Wahlberg. Love you more than ever.”

In response to the Blue Bloods star’s sweet post, McCarthy shared a video of the couple with a poem. “To the shoulder you let me cry on when I need it, to the giggles you give me when I’m down, to the support you give me when I’m feeling insecure, to the joy all the love you give me, and to the joy I receive watching you love everyone you encounter.”

McCarthy goes on to add that there is no better husband and no better Valentine in the world than the Blue Bloods actor.

The Blue Bloods castmate reportedly began dating McCarthy in July 2013. The duo met on Watch What Happens Live months prior. Less than a year later, they were engaged. The couple got married in August 2014.

Jenny McCarthy Reflects on Renewing Vows With ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg

During a September 2021 interview with Rachael Ray, Jenny McCarthy reflected on renewing her vows with Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg. “He’s like another type of human being,” McCarthy gushed about the actor. “We just celebrated our 7-year anniversary. And I can’t even believe that we made it seven years. Which is a good thing because it feels like it’s only been about a year. Everything’s still really exciting.”

McCarthy goes on to share that she and the Blue Bloods star still FaceTime-sleep together every night when they are not together. “We’re just lucky in love.”

In early 2021, the Blue Bloods actor shocked his wife when he revealed that he was actually Cluedle-Doo on her hit show The Masked Singer. When the couple chatted with The Talk after the big reveal, McCarthy admitted, “What was going through my mind was complete shame. Because I like to brag that I’m, you know, one of the best panelists. I won the Golden Ear; I know people’s voices. And when he took that mask off, I was in total shock. I literally lost my footing and was shaking for about an hour. And he was supposed to be at work!”

For his part, Wahlberg admitted that shooting Blue Bloods in New York while The Masked Singer is being taped in Los Angeles was actually pretty difficult for him. “My main thing was, you know, how am I going to get over on Jenny. Because we FaceTime sleep together. We’re together all the time even when we’re not together. I know she doesn’t have her phone a lot on the panel.”