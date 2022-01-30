‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Weighs In on Tom Brady’s Potential Retirement

Like a true Bostonian, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is a New England Patriots fan. And even though NFL quarterback Tom Brady is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many Patriots fans still follow his career. So when rumors began to fly about Brady’s retirement, many Patriots fans weighed in with hot takes.

But Wahlberg isn’t one of them. Until Brady confirms or denies the rumors himself, Wahlberg says he’s keeping his own counsel and declining to comment.

“Until @TomBrady says he is retiring, then I will not comment on his retirement,” the Blue Bloods star wrote in an Instagram Story posting. “Until then, I will do what any @Patriots fan knows to do… #IGNORETHENOISE.” Then Wahlberg closed with a goat emoji, a nod to the “Greatest Of All Time” title that many bestow on Brady.

Tom Brady Will Clarify His Plans When He’s Ready

After Brady’s Buccaneers got pushed out of the NFL playoffs last weekend in the divisional round, the news broke on Saturday that Brady will be retiring. But Brady’s longtime agent, Don Yee, said that’s ultimately Brady’s call, and he hasn’t made it yet.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee told Sports Illustrated. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Brady has played 22 seasons in the NFL. Twenty of those were with the Patriots, and the most recent two were with the Buccaneers. Over the course of his career, Brady has won seven Super Bowl championships.

Is the Blue Bloods Star Ready to Direct Again?

When he isn’t judiciously abstaining from comment on football rumors, Wahlberg is busy with Blue Bloods, in which he stars as Danny Reagan, and which he’s also directed in the past.

In 2014, Wahlberg directed the Season 4 episode “Manhattan Queens.” And he recently hinted in an Instagram post that he’s mulling another turn in the director’s chair. Wahlberg recently reposted a quiz from the CBS Instagram account that tested fans’ knowledge of CBS stars who’ve also directed episodes of their show.

“Think it’s time I do it again. @bluebloods_cbs @cbstv #BlueBloods,” Wahlberg added.

“I think it was inevitable that I would eventually start directing,” Wahlberg told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “For one, I have too much energy. I find myself sort of directing scenes anyway when I’m on set. And switching lines around, and moving things here and there… It just seemed like a natural evolution.”

Surprisingly, Wahlberg said the epic family dinner scene was actually the easiest to direct. (It’s also a lot of fun to act out, at least for Wahlberg.) All the same, that’s not to say it wasn’t intimidating directing a TV legend like Tom Selleck. But Wahlberg needn’t have worried. In his own comments to ET, Selleck gave his co-star a glowing review.

“Donnie’s a talented man, a talented actor, and he brings that to directing,” Selleck said.