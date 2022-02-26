‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Believes Marriage Gets ‘More Satisfying’ With Time

“Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck and his sweetheart Jillie Mack have been married since 1987. And according to Selleck, his union with Mack only gets “more satisfying” with time.

Mack and Selleck met in the mid-1980s when Jillie Mack was in a production of “Cats” in London. At the time, Selleck was the star of “Magnum P.I.” and many assumed the good looking actor was quite the ladies man. However, he wasn’t always as smooth as you might think. When Selleck laid eyes on his now wife Jillie Mack, he was actually quite shy. “I was hemming and hawing, and she finally asked, ‘Do you want to meet for a cocktail?’” the actor recalled. If it wasn’t for Mack making the first move, who knows how long it might have taken for the pair to go out?

Just a few years later, the couple tied the knot. They both wanted a ceremony away from the spotlight, and managed to keep the news away from the public for an entire month after the official union. The couple went as far as to get married under secret aliases, and had Selleck’s brother make all of the arrangements so it didn’t tie directly back to them.

And as time goes on, Selleck says their marriage only grows stronger. ​​“I don’t’ think the infatuation stage of any relationship lasts forever, but it can grow into something,” he told Closer Magazine. “It just grows more satisfying. You become true partners.”

Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack Lead a Simple Life

The pair have one child together, Hannah Selleck, and lead a relatively simple life. While you might expect a Hollywood couple to live in the heart of the City of Angels, or in a fancy beach house, that couldn’t be farther from the truth for this pairing. Selleck and Mack actually live in a much more secluded area with their own 20-acre avocado farm. Selleck admits it’s pretty difficult to turn a profit from the farm, but still says the privacy of the ranch “has been a real blessing.”

The isolated nature of their home life also leaves room for finding romance in the simple things. “I get up before Jillie and put on the teakettle, so when she gets up, her tea water is hot,” Selleck said. “I think I’m pretty romantic.”

The actor shared that when he’s home on the ranch, he takes care of most day-to-day chores. However, the couple certainly works as a team to keep things running smoothly. When Selleck is off shooting “Blue Bloods,” Mack holds things down at the ranch.

“This is a different deal than Magnum,” Selleck said. “I don’t love the commute, but that’s OK. I don’t work every day. I’ve got a job right now that I love.”

He also adds that the true partnership in his marriage is what contributes to such a successful relationship. “Relationships are tricky, but if you are in love with somebody and like them, you’ve got a chance at success. “You become true partners,” the “Blue Bloods” star said. “Apart from being my wife, she’s my friend.”