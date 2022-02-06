‘Blue Bloods’: The Reagans Will Celebrate One Important Milestone

There are so many solid moments throughout the history of Blue Bloods. But the Reagans are about to celebrate an important milestone.

When you find out what it is all about, then it will make sense. Let’s check it out with some help from Matt & Jess.

It is all about the dinner scene with the Reagan family around the table. Season 12 of Blue Bloods is currently on hiatus. New episodes will not be popping up until around February 25. Let’s look ahead a bit, though.

‘Blue Bloods’ Recently Filmed Series’ 250th Episode And It Will Air Later On

The show recently filmed its 250th episode. Which means? Yes, of course, it’s the 250th family dinner. What a job the show and its writers have done in keeping the dinner scenes fresh and interesting.

On Blue Bloods, dinner scenes help add context to storylines. They have humor in them, but they also have some serious debates and moments. In many of them, NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, will offer some words of wisdom. If it’s not him, then wait until Henry Reagan, played by Len Cariou, offers a bit of elder wisdom, too.

The one thing that you can count on is a sense of family taking place. It is at the core of this series as the Reagan family members are both in law enforcement and the law.

Viewers Might Feel Closeness To Reagan Family That They Wish They Had

Viewers who may not have families as close as the Reagans might watch with envy. Usually, Blue Bloods has one character’s storyline get attention from everyone at the table. It brings a sense of solidarity to the show, plus gives those viewers a taste of what their family life might be like, too.

This episode was filmed in late January for CBS. Of course, the show comes back in February. But it will go on hiatus again when March Madness begins for the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

When the hiatus is done and the show comes back in February, you can catch it on Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS. Besides Selleck and Cariou, other cast members include Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Bridget Moynahan, and Vanessa Ramirez.

Something that has been happening through this season is some rad guest-starring appearances. If you watch the show, then you have seen Lyle lovett and Jimmy Buffett pop up in different parts. They do have one common theme between them. Can you guess? Both had strong storylines with Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan. Who might also pop up before the season ends? We don’t know. Some are still waiting for a Sami Gayle appearance, too.