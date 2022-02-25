‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Reveals He Once Accidentally Set His Sister’s Hair on Fire

It’s always interesting to hear life stories about famous celebrities. For Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck, one situation involved his sister.

What happened? Well, one time he accidentally set his sister’s hair on fire. Selleck, who plays NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan on the CBS police drama, talked about it on an episode of The Rachael Ray Show.

Selleck and Ray were chatting it up about birthdays. Ray talked about a time when she received 30 cupcakes that were lit at a ceremony. Her hair caught on fire at the event. This led to the Blue Bloods star owning up to this part of his life.

“I set my sister Marty’s hair on fire when she was really little,” Selleck said. “She was eight years younger. It wasn’t a terrible accident. [It wasn’t] nearly as bad as when I broke her nose with a pool strainer. That’s what you do to your little sister. Marty’s going to kill me for telling that story.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Definitely Stays Busy, Including In New Episode

There you go. A story for the books from Selleck, who will be busy on a new episode of his show. We will see Frank investigate a shooting that happens to another character. This is where it gets interesting. The character happens to be played by Tony Danza in a guest-starring role. If you are a fan of classic TV, then make sure and dial-up CBS on Friday night. This new episode airs at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central.

Selleck has been a part of this show since Season 1, Episode 1. His portrayal of Frank Reagan mixes both business and family morals and virtues. The family dinner scenes bring Frank and other show characters together for some sharing and complaining. It’s never a dull moment, for sure.

Hey, we have this synopsis for Allegiance, the new episode airing on Friday night. Let’s take a look at what is going down here on Blue Bloods. It reads: “Erin and Anthony team up with Erin’s nephew, police officer Joe Hill (Will Hochman), to course-correct a trial when Joe becomes aware of witness tampering. Also, Baez forces Danny to help her find the killer of her favorite TV personality; a seemingly random shooting at police Lt. Raymond Moretti’s (Danza) home leads Frank to investigate who in the officer’s family has criminal ties; and as Eddie works an SVU case, she questions her decision to become a police sergeant.”

So, Erin Reagan is played by Bridget Moynahan, and Anthony Abatemarco is played by Steve Schirripa. Eddie Janko-Reagan is played by Vanessa Ray. Maria Baez is played by Vanessa Ramirez, while Danny Reagan is played by Donnie Wahlberg.