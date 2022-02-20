‘Blue Bloods’: Tony Danza May be Hiding a Secret in New Trailer

Blue Bloods fans can rest assured that the popular CBS procedural drama has things covered for the next few weeks! On Friday, February 25, the popular series will be returning to the airwaves for the start of a three-week run of brand new installments.

And, this episode will bring us some exciting events as former Who’s the Boss star, Tony Danza guest stars. Danza’s character is Lt. Raymond Moretti, an officer who is the victim of a seemingly random shooting. However, as a recent promo for the episode titled Allegiance suggests, there may be more than meets the eye to Danza’s character. And the mystery surrounding the shooting.

According to early descriptions of the mid-season premiere episode, Danza portrays a decorated cop who Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) suspects may be hiding a secret. The character may have some ties to organized crime. A fact that Danza’s Luitenant Moretti is keeping from Frank Reagan during the investigation.

Of course, if Frank Reagan’s suspicions are correct, this could certainly cause quite a few complications within the investigation. However, there are a few ways this could go. In the promo video, we hear Frank Reagan tell Danza’s Moretti that he will be receiving protective custody.

Could this be in the wake of the initial shooting, or is there more to this? Could the New York City Police Commissioner be striking up a deal with Moretti? Maybe he could be headed into an undercover stint taking down a crime organization from within? Thankfully, we only have a few more days to wait until we find out.

‘Blue Bloods’ Returns With Some Exciting New Cases

While Frank Reagan gets to the bottom of the shooting with Danza’s Moretti in Allegiance, the rest of the Reagan family will also be facing some interesting events. First, Eddie Janko will begin to question whether or not she is making the right move in her desire to become an NYPD sergeant. In the upcoming episode, Janko (Vanessa Ray) is assigned to an SVU case that prompts the Blue Bloods officer to question whether or not moving up to sergeant is the right move.

Elsewhere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and Steve Schirripa’s Anthony investigate witness tampering in a trial. Erin’s nephew, Joe Hill joins the duo during their attempts to straighten out the proceedings.

The upcoming Blue Bloods mid-season premiere episode also sees Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) dedicated to solving a case involving the death of her favorite TV personality. So, Baez and her partner, Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan take on the case.