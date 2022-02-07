‘Blue Bloods’: Tony Danza Will Guest Star on Upcoming Episode, Who He’s Playing

Good news, “Blue Bloods” fans. The CBS procedural returns Friday, Feb. 25, and will feature guest star Tony Danza.

You might recognize Danza from “Don Jon,” “Who’s the Boss,” “Taxi,” or “Angels in the Outfield.” Most recently, he starred in “The Good Cop” on Netflix and a new animated movie called “Rumble” from Paramount Plus.

But now we’ll see Danza star alongside “Blue Bloods” favorite Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and more. According to TVLine, Danza plays a cop named Lt. Moretti. He gets shot in a drive-by, but when Selleck’s character Frank goes to check on him, he learns the truth about Moretti. The cop has been hiding the fact that his son is involved in gang activity, which contributed to him getting shot.

Now Frank faces a decision. Does he honor Moretti’s (and his) morals of family over everything? Or does he side with the NYPD and law? You’ll have to wait until the new “Blue Bloods” episode airs on Feb. 25 to find out.

Check out the rest of the episode synopsis below, courtesy of TVLine. It’s titled “Allegiance.”

“Joe Hill (Will Hochman) overhears his date tampering with a witness, so he, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony (Steve Schirripa) team up to get to the bottom of the messy case. When Baez’s (Marisa Ramirez) favorite TV personality suddenly collapses in the middle of a taping, she and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) must track down who in her inner circle caused this mysterious death. And Eddie (Vanessa Ray) graciously accepts an offer to work with SVU.”

Thanks to TVLine, it’s safe to say that “Blue Bloods” will return from its mini-hiatus on Feb. 25. We knew that CBS wanted to pause on new episodes due to the airing of the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC. It’ll be hard to compete with the Games for viewers and ratings. So, CBS is running returns of all its top shows.

We’ve got a few more weeks, then until “Blue Bloods” returns to our screens. But now we know a little bit more about what to expect from the episode, per the synopsis above. It’ll be interesting to see Joe Hill again, though we’re sorry his love life is going in an unexpected direction. At least he has the dynamic duo of Erin and Anthony to help him out.

And it’s good to see Baez back on the beat with Danny Reagan, fully recovered from getting shot. Though it can’t be great to investigate the death of someone who clearly matters a lot to her. As for Edie, we’ll have to see what kind of case SVU ropes her into.

Make sure you tune into “Blue Bloods” on Friday, Feb. 25 on CBS.