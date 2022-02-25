‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Wishes Her ‘Forever Best Friend’ a Happy Birthday

“Blue Bloods” actress, Vanessa Ray is celebrating the birthday of her BFF! Although the “Blue Bloods” actress’ best bud, Nicole Kaplan, has a Winter birthday, neither women appear to be wearing coats in their outside selfie. However, Nicole is sporting a 100-watt birthday-girl smile.

Ray’s caption reads, “It’s my forever best friend’s big girl birthday. There is not one happy memory from the past 15 years that you are not the key feature in. Whatever the heck “girl code” means I’m positive you are the walking embodiment of it. May we all be so lucky to have a Nicole @nicolekaplanfenton.”

Fans of the “Blue Bloods” star joined forces in the comments to wish the NFL Production Coordinator the happiest of birthdays. Also, to compliment the lady’s clownfish bubble guns.

“This is the most fierce bubble gun picture I have ever seen. Happy birthday Nicole!!!” one fan commented.

The birthday girl herself might’ve even grown emotional from the “Pretty Little Liars” alum’s post. “Omg who knew a pic of clownfish bubble guns could make one weep?!?!?! You’re always nestled right in the softest part of my heart dearest girl! Thank you for the sweet bday wishes!!!”

Since 2010, the Reagan family has been kicking tail in the CBS crime drama, “Blue Bloods.” Well, guess what? Episode 250 is coming sooner than you think, Outsiders!

According to TV Insider, the series will be celebrating its 250th episode on March 11, in its usual time slot, 10/9c. However, we don’t have any details on the upcoming premise of the episode. It is likely to include a traditional family dinner as always.

On January 26, the “Blue Bloods” cast celebrated the 250th episode. Bridget Moynahan and co-star Marisa Ramirez shared a photo of a celebratory cupcake on Instagram. Her caption read, “This is happening. Right now! 250 family dinners! Quite the accomplishment #proud #blessed #grateful #bluebloodsfamily.”

Ramirez’s caption read, “When two weeks turned into nine years for me. . . . .How did I get so lucky?! Congrats to everyone who has been a part of making this show a success!! Don’t know where I would be without my bestie @donniewahlberg P.S. I’m not taking this out of the box because it will end up in my tummy but I can save it for you!”

‘Blue Bloods:’ What We Know About Upcoming Episodes

Don’t worry, “Blue Bloods” fans. You don’t have to wait until March for another new episode to air. In fact, two new episodes are heading your way much sooner. Lucky for all of us, TV Insider is here to give us some more insight.

In February 25 episode, “Allegiance,” Erin and Anthony (Steven Schirripa) team up with Erin’s nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) to course-correct a trial when Joe becomes aware of the witness tampering. Plus, Baez forces Danny to help her find who killed her favorite TV personality. Frank investigates criminal ties in Lieutenant Raymond Moretti’s (Tony Danza) family after a shooting at his house. Lastly, Eddie questions her decision to become a sergeant when she works an SVU case.

We don’t yet know anything about March 7’s episode, but fingers crossed it gets us pumped1