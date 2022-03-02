‘Blue Bloods’: Was This Jack Reagan’s Worst Decision?

One of the characters on Blue Bloods that is interesting is Jack Reagan. Sometimes, though, he makes decisions that are head-shaking.

There was one decision that might be the worst that Jack has ever made. Which one are we talking about? We’re going to get some help with this question thanks to Looper.

In Season 12, Jack, played by Tony Terraciano, is in his early 20s. He is still trying to figure out his path in life. Right now, he’s in college and has thought about paths in medicine and the United States Marine Corps.

‘Blue Bloods’ Character Ends Up Making A Bad Choice

Will he become a cop? Well, the Blue Bloods character is keeping his options open. Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, is Jack’s father. Now, Danny has told Jack that he’s going to support his choice no matter what.

But Dad told his son that he needs to not make poor decisions. One, for instance, was underage drinking. We come face to face with that in a Season 7 episode titled Good Cop Bad Cop.

What happens? Well, instead of going to classes in high school, Jack chooses party time. He goes and hangs out with friends. Um, they have a few adult beverages, too.

Jack Breaks The Law and His Dad Is An NYPD Detective

Doing this makes Jack a law-breaking teen. Woof. And his dad is a New York Police Department detective, too. On top of all that, Jack decides to use the phone and record the party.

Double-woof. His mom Linda, played by Amy Carlson, finds this and lays down the law. No phone for you, Jack. We know that teens do drink in secrecy. Still, your dad is an NYPD detective. Read the room, Jack.

He did learn from that mistake on Blue Bloods. Thankfully, Jack has a supportive family around him and gained their trust back.

Remember, though, that this show is a police procedural. It does uphold tenets of other types of shows but focuses a lot of attention on the family.

Each week, we get to see the Reagan family have dinner. Well, pretty much. Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, is the New York Police Department Commissioner. Sons Danny and Jamie, played by Will Estes, also are in the NYPD. Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, is the Assistant District Attorney.

Blue Bloods also gets a lot of wisdom from Henry Reagan, played by Broadway legend Len Cariou. The fact that all of them gather together shows how much everyone does care. They listen, share, and sometimes even laugh together. It’s an amazing time to see all of these people come together. Catch the show on Friday nights on CBS at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m Central.