‘Blue Bloods’: Was This the Saddest Moment of Season 1?

There have been episodes over the years on Blue Bloods that could be viewed as somber or sad. Which moment is the saddest from Season 1?

Let’s take a look at this with some help from Looper. It will be interesting to see which one gets the vote here.

We turn our attention to an episode titled Little Fish. It has a full house of Reagan family failure, which is definitely something interesting to look at in the series.

‘Blue Bloods’ Episode Finds Frank Reagan Coming Apart At The Seams

See, an escort that Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, helped in a previous case calls him in the middle of the night for help. The escort hangs up before telling him her location. Her body is found the next morning after having been strangled.

Danny works the case, which leads him to her pimp. Now, NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, finds himself on Blue Bloods in a case of a 9-year-old boy’s remains found during a remodel. It happens to be from a case that Frank worked on 25 years earlier.

Mark this point right here. It is viewed as the saddest moment from Season 1 on Blue Bloods. Why? The emotional impact that this missing child’s case has had on Frank Reagan, a staunch family man.

His Failure In Missing Child Case Haunts Frank For A Long, Long Time

Also, remember that his kids go to Dad for help with their jobs. A vulnerable side to Frank hadn’t been shown to viewers up to this point. Seeing the steady Frank start to come apart is, well, mind-blowing.

This failure has ramifications. Such as, Frank cancels appointments with the mayor and FBI. He ends up pressuring the lead detective on the case. Want to just make this worse? The killer turns out to be someone Frank spoke with the day after the crime. Also, the murder weapon was a hammer he noticed was missing from the killer’s tool belt.

Frank Reagan is the bedrock and foundation of the family and show. Still, seeing him deal with failure in not finding the child’s killer is a different side of the character.

Oh, there have been other sad moments. Remember when Danny’s wife Linda (Amy Carlson) dies? What about the sexual assault of Eddie Janko, played by Vanessa Ray?

Yeah, add those to the Blue Bloods list of things that tug at the emotional strings. Blue Bloods debuted in September 2010 and Season 1 set the show’s tone with this sad storyline about the abduction of a 9-year-old girl. These days, Blue Bloods continues to raise the ante on drama and police work. You will find Frank Reagan handling his duties with a plumb.