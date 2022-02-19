‘Blue Bloods’: What Miriam A. Hyman Has Done Since Leaving

Former Blue Bloods star Miriam A. Hyman left the show in 2017. She began her acting career in 2005 where she played roles in Angel, Law & Order, Blacklist, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Most Blue Bloods fans caught her in seven episodes for two years from 2015 to 2017. But they’ve been asking a very important question for a while now. “What has she been doing since leaving the Blue Bloods series?” Well, let’s take a look below.

Miriam A. Hyman Stepped Away From the Acting Industry to Pursue a Music Career

That’s right, Outsiders! Miriam A. Hyman began pursuing a music career after she left Blue Bloods. Hyman is no stranger to the spotlight. As a matter of fact, a lot of actors and actresses switch over to making music after a while.

According to Looper, Hyman decided to try to make it in the music industry once she created the stage name, Robyn Hood. And Hood’s latest single, VIBIN was released on October 3, 2021. Since then, the official music video on YouTube has received more than 43,000 views. You can watch the official music video for VIBIN below.

As you watch the music video, you’ll see that Hood collaborates with a few other artists. For instance, Scotty ATL and Heir Jordan both have a part on the cut. They all bring this song to life with their very distinctive voices.

Additionally, Truth Teller Productions mixed and mastered the song for them and it currently has 105,000 listeners on Spotify.

In an interview with Parade, the female rapper explained how she tries to remain open and honest in her music.

“As a conscious female lyricist, I’m constantly being told that my music won’t sell if I don’t promote sex, violence, or provocative language,” Hyman said. “I disagree with that whole-heartedly and that is how my music is born. I believe if you stay HOT—honest, open and truthful with yourself and listeners, they will be intelligent enough to see and hear your art. And that is what my goal was with bringing Alter Ego to life.”

The Former Blue Bloods Star is Inspiring Change in the World

After leaving the Blue Bloods series, Hyman is still making a few appearances in other shows. For instance, you can catch her in Orange Is the New Black and NCIS.

Two years ago (2020), she got offered a role in The Chi as the character Dre. In the same interview, Hyman revealed what she loved most about Dre.

“When I first learned about Dre, I said, ‘Wow!'” Hyman said. “Dre seems like a character who is under-represented in Hollywood and certainly not somebody who I see on a regular basis. I was really excited about the quality of the material which seemed really gripping. I fell in love with who she is.”