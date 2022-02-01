‘Blue Bloods’: When Can We Expect the 250th Episode to Air?

Fans are wondering when they can expect to see the 250th episode of “Blue Bloods.” Here’s what we know so far. “Blue Bloods” is reaching an important milestone soon. The CBS drama has been on air for over a decade, airing 247 episodes thus far. Fans are wondering when they can expect the big 250th episode to air.

Right now, the big episode’s air date looks uncertain. The 248th episode of “Blue Bloods” is premiering on Friday, February 25. This is due to the Beijing Winter Olympic Games being broadcasted. In an effort to keep ratings high, the network is airing reruns for most of this month.

If there are no more delays, this means that the 250th episode will air on March 11. If another hiatus occurs, however, fans may wait until April or May to watch it.

Will the milestone episode of “Blue Bloods” pay tribute to the show’s legacy? We don’t have any confirmation yet. It is not like the series to “break the fourth wall” in this way. The standard episode pace and plot are always considered first. However, it would be nice if the cast did something extra to celebrate. An after-show highlighting some of the best moments from the series could be nice.

Whatever the case, we know fans will be more than eager to celebrate the show’s incredible accomplishment.

Could Kelli O’Hara Return To ‘Blue Bloods?’

Broadway actress Kelli O’Hara loves the CBS drama. In fact, she made a guest appearance twice on the show as Lisa Farragut, a good friend of Erin Reagan. Back in October, O’Hara shared an excited selfie of herself back on set. Returning to her guest role a decade later, she was ecstatic to have an important role on the episode.

“It’s been 10 years!! But don’t tell me you haven’t missed #lisafarragut on @bluebloods_cbs She’s back!! 🤣,” the actress captions her cute photo.

In an interview, she talks about her return to the “Blue Bloods” set.

“Lisa Farragaut (is) the role I played was this personal friend of [Moynahan’s] character,” she says. “So, I think [the Blue Bloods team] just called and said, ‘We’d like to bring her back.’ I said, ‘Great, I’m already established. I didn’t have to reinvent the wheel on that one.’”

O’Hara continues to say that she would love to reprise her role for a third time if the showrunners asked her back. Could we see more of Lisa Farragut in the future? If the Broadway star has it her way, she will become a series regular.

Catch the next episode of “Blue Bloods” on Friday, February 25.