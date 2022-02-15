‘Blue Bloods’: Who Is Tony Danza Going To Play?

Tony Danza, a name synonymous with classic TV shows Taxi and Who’s the Boss?, is going to appear on Blue Bloods. Who is Danza going to play?

He’s been acting in TV shows and movies for decades. Let’s get some help about this thanks to Looper.

The longtime actor will be on Blue Bloods in an episode titled Allegiance. It is set to air on CBS on February 25. He’s playing Lt. Raymond Moretti and will share some time on screen with NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck.

‘Blue Bloods’ Episode Will Find Danza Sharing Screen Time With Selleck

Looking onto the episode a bit, we learn that Frank will be investigating a shooting that seemingly happens at random to his home. But he finds out that Moretti has some criminal ties within his family.

Who can solve this crime? Hey, if it’s on Blue Bloods, then we’re putting our money down on Frank Reagan and the NYPD.

That covers Danza’s part but wait, there’s more going down. Detectives Danny Reagan, played by Donnie Wahlberg, and Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, are hot on a case to find out who murdered Maria’s favorite TV personality.

Joe Hill Comes Back To Hang Out With Erin, Anthony, Work On Case

Then, we have Joe Hill, played by Will Hochman, coming back. He’s hanging out with Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan, and Anthony Abetemarco, played by Steven Schirripa. They all get their hands into a case going to trial when witness tampering becomes evident.

Blue Bloods loves to pack in the storylines in each episode. Don’t be surprised, though, if some newcomers line up to sit down and watch on this Friday night. They’ll get a chance to watch Tony Danza on TV yet again.

This show does have some stars that have been on it and are part of the cast. Guest stars like Ed Asner and Bebe Neuwirth have found themselves on the CBS police drama. There are always new actors that find their way on the show, though.

Back in 2019, Lieutenant Mike Gee, played by former producer and DJ Eric B., enters the scene as a commanding officer. Blue Bloods fans meet Gee coming out of retirement after his son comes down with a serious illness.

Eric B. has quite an impressive career as a producer and DJ in the music industry. He got pops for his work in the hip-hop world. Born Louis Eric Barrier, Eric B.’s acting career is only just beginning. His acting credits include small parts in The Goldbergs, Who’s the Man? and a few music videos. Keep your eyes glued to see if any new stars will pop up in due time.