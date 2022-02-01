‘Blue Bloods’: Why Some Fans Didn’t Love Erin in the 250th Episode

In the landmark 250th episode of Blue Bloods, fans saw the Reagan family at its best and worst. For example, Frank (Tom Selleck) and Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) went after a crooked cop. Meanwhile, Erin Reagan-Boyle (Bridget Moynahan) sunk to a new low as she got borderline paranoid about Anthony’s (Steve Schirripa) new girlfriend.

On Reddit, Blue Bloods fans sounded off about Erin’s behavior in “Cold Comfort.” They pointed out the double standard at work there – if an older male boss did to a younger female co-worker what Erin did to Anthony, he’d be in major trouble – and suggested that Erin and Anthony have become “enmeshed.” Moreover, they pointed out that “Erin is not the most easy character to like.”

Was Erin out of line? And what’s really driving her recent behavior toward Anthony?

Blue Bloods Fans Didn’t Care for Erin’s Behavior

While some fans pointed out that Erin and Anthony have called each other best friends, and Anthony has told Erin’s ex to stay away from her, most agreed that Erin’s behavior in the 250th episode was downright unlikeable. And it raises questions about what kind of D.A. she would be – whether that degree of authority should be vested in her, and whether she would be able to build the friendships necessary to be effective in the role.

“I think seeing her character have a failure like that was important,” one fan posted. “She can’t always trust her gut and her persistence can be misapplied. She can’t use her position to settle matters of her own personal curiosity.”

“[Three] seasons ago Anthony told Jack to stay away from Erin and has on multiple occasions ignored her orders. They both haven’t been very good and maintaining professional boundaries,” another fan argued. “I don’t think they have any romantic feelings for each and view each other as partners and family. Erin definitely overstep[ped] and hopefully this will help them form more respectful boundaries.”

“Her behavior was odd,” yet another fan declared. “We know that they will never pair her and Anthony romantically. However, she was acting like someone jealous. The other weird thing was the idea that she and Anthony are best friends. I guess this goes back to when Erin first considered running for DA and the consultant realized that Erin has no friends.”

Is Erin Headed for the D.A. Position or for Trouble?

Will Erin’s insecurities get in the way of her run for D.A.? And, more to the point, as her surveillance of Anthony suggested, will they lead her down a path that’s going to get her into professional trouble?

Erin seemed to have learned a lesson from Friday’s episode, but it remains to be seen if the experience will bring the personal growth necessary for her to become a more mature person. With fans not liking her recent performance, Erin has some making up lost ground to do in the future.

Find out what happens to Erin and the rest of the Reagan clan Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. on CBS.