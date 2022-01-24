Bob Dylan Unveils New ‘Never-Ending Tour’ Dates

The unassailable music legend Bob Dylan will continue touring this Spring to the delight of songwriting fans everywhere. Dylan, whose “Never-Ending Tour” came back to life last year after the pandemic paused it, will play a packed series of North American dates in March and April across the country.

Right now, Dylan’s camp plans to continue touring through at least 2024, at which point the generational talent will turn 83 years old. Technically, the upcoming leg of the tour will support Dylan’s newest studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways. But real Dylan fans know that every show has the chance to showcase something different than the one before it.

In recent years, Dylan has standardized his shows more; opting to play the same (or similar) set from night to night. But the enigmatic bard sports the most incredible catalog of music ever written. Thus, any night could be the night he decides to change things up and play one of his famous protest songs, poetic ballads, country-western tunes, Christian gospel songs, or latest releases.

Considering how many dates Dylan plans to stack in the next few months, fans can at least hope for some variety evening to evening. This run begins in Phoenix on March 3, loops through to the South, and then doubles back. It ends six weeks later in Oklahoma City.

March 03 Phoenix, AZ –

Arizona Federal Theatre

Arizona Federal Theatre March 04 Tucson, AZ –

Tucson Music Hall

Tucson Music Hall March 06 Albuquerque, NM –

Kiva Auditorium

Kiva Auditorium March 08 Lubbock, TX –

Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences

Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences March 10 Irving, TX –

Toyota Music Factory

Toyota Music Factory March 11 Sugar Land, TX –

Smart Financial Centre

Smart Financial Centre March 13 San Antonio, TX –

Majestic Theatre

Majestic Theatre March 14 San Antonio, TX –

Majestic Theatre

Majestic Theatre March 16 Austin, TX –

Bass Hall

Bass Hall March 18 Shreveport, LA –

Municipal Auditorium

Municipal Auditorium March 19 New Orleans, LA –

Saenger Theatre

Saenger Theatre March 21 Montgomery, AL –

Montgomery PAC

Montgomery PAC March 23 Nashville, TN –

Ryman Auditorium

Ryman Auditorium March 24 Atlanta, GA –

Fox Theatre

Fox Theatre March 26 Savannah, GA –

Johnny Mercer Theatre

Johnny Mercer Theatre March 27 North Charleston, SC –

North Charleston PAC

North Charleston PAC March 30 Charlotte, NC –

Ovens Auditorium

Ovens Auditorium April 01 Greensboro, NC –

Steven Tanger Center

Steven Tanger Center April 02 Asheville, NC –

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium April 04 Chattanooga, TN –

Tivoli Theatre

Tivoli Theatre April 05 Birmingham, AL –

BJCC Concert Hall

BJCC Concert Hall April 07 Mobile, AL –

Saenger Theatre

Saenger Theatre April 09 Memphis, TN –

Orpheum Theatre

Orpheum Theatre April 11 Little Rock, AR –

Robinson Center

Robinson Center April 13 Tulsa, OK –

Brady Theatre

Brady Theatre April 14 Oklahoma City, OK –

Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre

Dylan fans in the Sooner State get to look forward to another surprise, as well. Just weeks after the final performance, on May 10, The Bob Dylan Center opens in Tulsa. The museum will hold the singer/songwriter’s personal archives, which span his entire career.