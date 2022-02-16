Bob Saget Autopsy: Judge Reportedly Blocks Release of Records Related to His Death

A Florida judge is temporarily refusing to release medical records surrounding Bob Saget‘s death. Also, the judge claims Saget’s wife and daughters will “suffer irreparable harm” if the records come to light. The stand-up comedian died in a hotel room in Orlando on Jan. 9.

Circuit Judge Vincent Chiu says Saget’s wife and daughters will “suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if the requested temporary injunction is not granted.” His statement continues noting that they “have a clear legal right or interest in the Protected Records as the surviving spouse and children of Mr. Saget.”

On Tuesday, Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters filed a lawsuit to seal certain medical records surrounding his death. For instance, media outlets are hungry for more details related to the comedian’s recent passing. According to the lawsuit, members of the press plan to request documents from Saget’s autopsy. But Saget’s family argues that “no legitimate public interest will be [served] by the release or dissemination of the Records to the public.”

Saget’s family states the medical examiner determined Bob died from head trauma unrelated to drugs or alcohol.

Bob Saget’s family protects his legacy

“The facts of the investigation [should] be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family,” Saget’s attorney Brian Bieber tells The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s very simple — from a human and legal standpoint — the Saget family’s privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information.”

The lawsuit intends to block the disclosure of photos, videos, audio recordings, and information surrounding Saget’s cause of death. Also, the proceedings name both the Orange County sheriff and medical examiner’s office. But Saget’s family says the release of these records is in breach of their privacy and constitutional rights. In addition, it will cause them unwarranted pain, anguish, and emotional distress.

The complaint filed in Orange County, Florida reads: “Some of these records graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and [were] made by Defendants during Defendants’ investigation.”

According to Florida law, any photos, videos, or audio recordings from an autopsy are private and exempt from disclosure in relation to death investigation records. Documents are only available for surviving spouses to view.

Joshua Stephany, medical examiner for Orange County announces Saget’s death as an accident. In a statement, Stephany said Saget probably suffered an “unwitnessed fall.”

“In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, histology, and a respiratory pathogen panel, it is my opinion that the death of Mr. Saget, was the result of blunt head trauma,” he wrote.

One night before his death, the 65-year-old comedian performed his last stand-up show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.