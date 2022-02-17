Bob Saget Autopsy: New Details Surface About ‘Full House’ Star’s Cause of Death

Bob Saget passed away on January 9, but we are still actively learning more and more details regarding the nature of his death.

The 65-year-old “Full House” star was found dead in his hotel room. Then, on February 9, the official autopsy stated that Saget died from what appeared to be a very significant blow to the head.

The blow to his head was so severe that it fractured his skull in several places. This then caused bleeding across both sides of his brain. The autopsy shows damage to thick parts of the skull and the bones in the roof of the eye socket. The force of the blow ruptured veins between the membrane covering the brain and the brain. This can cause issues with breathing. The first few reports regarding his death don’t necessarily showcase the severity of this head injury. It wasn’t just a small bump to the head.

Rather, this was a full-blown injury that probably left the comedian feeling shocked and confused when it happened.

According to The New York Times, the medical report for his death was put together by Dr. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola counties in Florida. By all accounts, medical examiners believe that Bob Saget took a nasty fall. There is no foul play possible. Also, he must have fallen in his hotel room. The electronic system doesn’t show anyone entering or leaving the hotel room during this period of time leading up to his death.

It is being theorized that Saget may have struck the headboard of his bed in the hotel room. The official report just states, “It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backward and struck the posterior aspect of his head.”

Initially, the authorities thought that Saget hit his head, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. Now, the severity of the injury changes the entire situation. The comedian would not have likely ignored this on purpose, rather, he was likely left unconscious or very confused.

Doctors Theorize on Bob Saget Very Intense Fall

As for the fall, it seems far more intense than a slip in a hotel room should be.

“This is significant trauma. This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet,” the chair in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist, Dr. Gavin Britz, said to the news outlet. This is the type of injuries you’d get from a car crash or falling from a great height. Somehow, Saget must have fallen in exactly the wrong way, severely cracking open his skull.

Tests found Clonazepam, a medicine to treat panic attacks, and Trazodone, an antidepressant, in his system. These drugs could have possibly made him drowsy, which can contribute to a fall. The doctors also found signs of coronavirus on a PCR test. Saget shared with his fans that he had tested positive in early January, so it makes sense that the results could still show up.

The popular “Full House” star was getting back into his passion for stand-up comedy. The morning of his death he had done a stand-up comedy set he was particularly proud of. “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this,” he wrote.