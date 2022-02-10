bob-saget-autopsy-report-released

The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office has just released the autopsy report for Bob Saget. The new information reveals the details of the late comedian’s death.

Earlier this week, reports revealed Saget’s cause of death. Apparently, he suffered “an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head.”

Now, the autopsy report shows more of the circumstances surrounding the 65-year-old’s death.

“We can confirm that the cause of death was related to internal bleeding from the brain after it appeared Mr Saget hit his head on something in his hotel room,” the report by Joshua Stephany read. The team also discovered a bruise “on the back of his neck.”

“We believe he did not understand the severity of the internal damage done and fell asleep soon after,” Stephany wrote.

The report continued, “In consideration of the circumstances surrounding the death, and after examination of the body, toxicology analysis, microscopic analysis, respiratory pathogen panel testing, bilateral long cultures, and postmortem CT, it is my opinion that the death of Robert Saget, a 65-year-old white male found unresponsive in a hotel room, is the result of blunt head trauma.”

Additionally, the Medical Examiner’s Office stated there were no narcotics present in Bob Saget’s system at the time. The team also confirmed that Saget contracted Covid and tested positive for the virus. However, this did not play a role in his death. Rather, they believe that he had fully recovered from the illness prior to the fall. According to The Sun, several sources stated that Saget fell ill with Covid three weeks prior to his death.

“Mr Saget’s family has already been notified of this information, which is all we can release at this time,” the report concluded.

Bob Saget’s Family Releases Statement Following Cause of Death

The surviving members of Bob Saget’s family were among the first to reveal his cause of death.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the family’s statement read, per Variety. Much of what the family shared was confirmed in the official report.

The statement also addressed the support they received from fans as well as their hopes for the future.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the family continued.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”