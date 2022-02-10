Bob Saget’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just one month after Full House star Bob Saget unexpectedly passed away at the age of 65, the cause of the actor and comedian’s death has officially been revealed.

TMZ reports that Bob Saget died from a brain bleed after hitting his head. Sources told the media outlet that the Full House star hit his head on something while checking in at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida on January 9th. Although authorities were not able to tell what the object was that he hit. There were bruises on the back of his head due to the injury.

TMZ further reports that authorities believe Bob Saget just didn’t know the severity of the head injury. He went to bed instead of getting the injury looked at. Meanwhile, the media outlet states the toxicology report came back as well. There were no narcotics or alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

Bob Saget’s Family Issues a Statement About the Cause of Death Results

Following the reveal of his cause of death, Bob Saget’s family issued a statement about the results. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something; thought nothing of it; and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Bob Saget’s family goes on to share that as they mourn together, they ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that the actor and comedian brought to the world. “And the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone; to let the people you love know you love them; and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

Bob Saget’s autopsy results were revealed just hours after the comedian’s widow Kelly Rizzo reflected on the month without him. “One month without this incredible man,” Rizzo writes in an Instagram post. “Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me, ‘Look, life is hard. We need to enjoy it as much as possible.’”

Bob Saget’s wife then states that one of the best ways the couple did that together was to share and explore amazing around the world. “We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant; hotel lobby bar; or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him. He was never shy about ordering. And he would even tell you to get everyone on the menu that you wanted. Because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest.”

Rizzo went on to add that experiencing simple pleasures in life brought Bob Saget so much joy. “I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this.”