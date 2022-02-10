Bob Saget’s Death Was ‘Really Hard’ on Jodie Sweetin

It was a devastating loss last month when actor and comedian Bob Saget passed away unexpectedly. Recently, one of Bob Saget’s Full House costars and the actor’s on-screen daughter discussed the unexpected loss. The actress also detailed how the death of her longtime friend and tv-dad has been “really hard” on her.

“The first couple weeks were really hard,” Jodie Sweetin recalls in a recent interview with Today.

“It was such a shock,” the Full House star continues of Saget. Sweetin went on to note that Bob Saget has always been a very important part of her life. Ever since she first met him as a little girl during Full House’s initial run.

“In my office, I have reminders of him everywhere,” the actress says, gesturing towards a wall covered all over in Full House posters and snapshots of her on-screen costars.

“I guess I didn’t even realize how much looking around,” Sweetin says in the February 8 interview. “Every day he’s just a part of my life.”

Sharing Some Memories

While the unexpected death of Bob Saget hit the Full House actress incredibly hard, Sweetin notes that connecting with her fellow Full House stars, as well as Saget’s family, has offered her some peace over the last few weeks.

“So, it was, it was really hard,” Jodie Sweetin explains.

“But, you know, I will say that getting together with everyone,” the Full House star tells Today. “The whole cast and some of Bob’s closest friends, and his wife Kelly, and his daughters it was exactly what Bob would have wanted.”

Bob Saget Gives Some Healing Advice To His On-Screen ‘Full House’ Daughter

Earlier, Jodie Sweetin opened up about some advice Bob Saget had given her. Advice, the actress says, that helped her in the weeks following Saget’s unexpected death.

“One of the things I learned from Bob and, you know, even now in having to walk through his death, and everything is how to laugh through some of the most painful moments of your life,” Jodie Sweetin says during a discussion with Good Morning America.

“It’s something that carried me through so many times and so many things in my life,” the Full House star adds of Saget’s sage advice.

“It happened so suddenly and to lose someone who was such a wonderful, big, shining personality like that in all of our lives,” Sweetin continues of the unexpected death.

“It’s been a lot,” the actress adds.

“But I know that Bob would love nothing more than the fact that everyone has been talking about him,” the Full House star adds of Bob Saget. “He would be so thrilled to know that everyone was thinking about him.”