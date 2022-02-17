Bob Saget Family Lawyer Explains Why Family Doesn’t Want Comedian’s Autopsy Records Released

Since we heard of Bob Saget unfortunately passing away, a multitude of new information has consistently been emerging about the incident. However, his family recently stated they didn’t want his autopsy records released. Now, their lawyer spoke on their behalf and explained why that is the case.

Initially unknown, it later came out Bob Saget died from head trauma. The medical examiner confirmed this to be the case. He labeled it “accidental” and “the result of blunt head trauma.” While things involving the tragedy seem straightforward enough, Saget’s family still wants to prevent the autopsy records from being released. Their lawyer spoke to CNN about why yesterday. The attorney stated it would cause them to “suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress.”

Continuing, the lawyer acknowledges the right to make the information public but discusses balancing that with respecting privacy. “The facts of the investigation should be made public, but these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family. It’s very simple — from a human and legal standpoint, the Saget family’s privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information.”

Additionally, Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo specifically requested some records remain sealed due to how they portray Saget. “In the process of these investigations, Defendants created records which include photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, statutorily protected autopsy information, and all other statutorily protected information,” the lawsuit reads. “Upon information and belief, some of these Records graphically depict Mr. Saget, his likeness or features, or parts of him, and were made by Defendants during Defendants’ investigations.”

Luckily for the family, a Florida judge granted a temporary injunction blocking the records’ release.

Candace Cameron Bure Talks About Bob Saget’s Family Handling his Death and Says ‘It’s Been Difficult’

Celebrities and fans alike mourned Bob Saget after hearing about his untimely passing. One of the former happened to be a former co-star, Candace Cameron Bure. She recently spoke out about missing him and how “it’s been difficult” for his family.

The former Full House actress spoke to Fox News yesterday about how Saget’s passing weighs on so many people. Candace and Bob remained close long after the show concluded and she answered if she’d been in contact with his family lately. “I have, I keep in close contact with Kelly [Rizzo, Saget’s wife],” she responded. “And you know it’s been difficult these past couple weeks because of more things that have come out. There are a lot of questions.”

Discussing things further, the outlet mentioned some of the injuries surrounding his death. Suffering such extreme trauma, some wonder how Saget could get such wounds by merely slipping. “I’m trying honestly not to think about it. In the sense that I just wanna remember Bob,” Candace Cameron Bure stated. “And what a kind, and loving, and amazing person that he was. And let it be that.”