Bob Saget’s Family Speaks Out After His Cause of Death Was Released

Following his untimely death on January 9 of this year, Bob Saget’s family is releasing a statement about the cause of the comedian’s death. The lovable “Fully House” actor passed away unexpectedly in a hotel room in Florida. He was later found by the hotel personnel.

Since his passing, his former co-stars, along with millions of fans are sharing their condolences. Many celebrities shared a sweet message about the actor as well.

And a month after his death, it appears that officials finally have a cause. The family decided to publicly speak out about it. They wanted to share Saget’s cause of death with the fans who loved him so much.

In their statement, they said that Saget did not die of drugs or alcohol (something he previously struggled with).

Bob Saget’s Family Releases Statement

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the statement to Variety reads. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The family also went on to add:

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

While Saget is known for having some pretty riské comedy routines, he was known and loved for his role as Danny Tanner on “Full House.” He recently also appeared on “Fuller House” which premiered on Netflix.

“Full House” Star’s Daughter Pens Message to Dad

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three daughters. His daughter Lara also recently shared some sentiments about her late father.

“It is a gift to know that nothing was left unsaid,” she wrote. “That I love you is all that matters. And that I wouldn’t have done anything differently. When there is nothing to hold onto, I love you is all there is. To live a life without regret is to say it. My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love. For me, to honor him is to live that. No matter what life throws, be kind and love fully. And tell people how much I love them. Always.”