Bob Saget’s Family Sues To Block Release of Records Related To His Death

Bob Saget’s family filed a lawsuit on Tuesday, February 15, to block officials from releasing information around the comedian’s death. The lawsuit was filed “in order to protect their privacy,” according to one of the Saget family’s attorneys.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, in Orange County, FL. It names Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office.

“In order to protect the Saget family’s privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation,” said Brian Bieber, an attorney for the Saget family.

The statement went on to say that the investigation itself should be made public. However, specific materials related to Bob Saget’s death should stay private, out of respect and to keep the family’s dignity intact. “It’s very simple — from a human and legal standpoint — the Saget family’s privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information.”

According to the lawsuit, “sensitive information” refers to pictures, video, and audio clips. The lawsuit says that the release of these things would hurt the family.

So Far, Bob Saget’s Death Has Been Publicized

Fox News reports that Bob Saget was found dead in an Orlando, FL hotel room on January 9. Since then, officials have been sharing his case online.

First, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on social media that he had died. They also said that they had found no signs of foul play or drug use. Then, his autopsy report was released to the media. It said that he had multiple fractures before his death. Officials summed up the report by saying that he had most likely hit his head in a fall. Bob Saget’s death was an accident.

After his cause of death was released, his family made a statement to the public. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” it reads.

His family went on to say that they felt the public should hear about his death from them. The family thinks that health officials should not be the ones to talk about his death. They ended the statement on a sweeter note, though.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”