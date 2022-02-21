Bob Saget: Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Blocking Release of Pics of Place He Died

Photos that police took from inside the hotel room where Bob Saget died will stay hidden — for now. A Florida judge granted a request from the family of the Full House star to keep police from releasing the images to the public.

Under Florida law, police could release the photos and other sensitive records. Bob Saget’s widow and his three daughters want to prevent that to protect his privacy, reports said. They filed a lawsuit last week that said they would “suffer irreparable harm” if the photos became public.

Bob Saget, 65, died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Police say neither foul play nor drugs were a factor, but the circumstances of his death are strange. An autopsy found that Saget hit his head on something, which caused a brain bleed. The wound was so severe that it had to have happened in his hotel room, TMZ reported. He’d performed a stand-up show the night before in Jacksonville, and it would have been impossible for him to make the two-hour drive with that wound.

For context, a medical examiner said the injury was equivalent to being hit with a baseball bat or falling 30 feet. And no one entered his room after he checked in. Bob Saget most likely fell and hit his head on the headboard as he got into bed and lost consciousness, sources told TMZ. That would explain why responders found him under the covers the next morning. But it’s only a theory as the medical examiner didn’t mention the headboard in the autopsy report.

Widow of Bob Saget Opens Up About Grieving Process

Kelly Rizzo, the 42-year-old widow of Bob Saget, said she sees the late comedian everywhere. Everything seems to spark a memory, which is a curse and a blessing she told Good Morning America last month. But she’s focusing on all of the love they shared during their time together.

“He just wanted to spread love and laughter, and he did it so amazingly,” she said. “I’m just so proud of him because he truly brought people together. He was just so wonderful, and I was just so honored to be his wife and to be able to be a part of it and bring him any bit of happiness that I could because he deserved it so much.”

Rizzo said the outpouring of support for Bob Saget from friends and fans is overwhelming. That includes his Fuller House co-stars.

“Every single one of them has been so kind and supportive, and they’ve been there every step of the way,” Rizzo said. “And they’ve just assured me that they’ll be there for me, and I know that would make Bob very happy.”

Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s TV daughter DJ in the series, released a sweatshirt last week that reads “Love like Jesus. Hug like Bob Saget.” All of the proceeds from the sale of the shirt will go to a charity close to Saget’s heart, the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

“I did it really for selfish reasons because I love Jesus. He is the best example of humanity,” she told Fox News. “And then there is nobody that hugs like Bob.”