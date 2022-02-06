‘Bosch’ Star Titus Welliver Wishes His Son Quinn Happy Birthday

“Bosch” star Titus Welliver gave a special shoutout to his middle child, Quinn, on his 20th birthday earlier today.

“Bosch” fans might recognize Quinn from his time on the show. He played a young, and then teenage, Harry Bosch on Seasons 1, 2, and 3. Quinn didn’t participate in later seasons of the show, though it sounds like his older brother Eamonn might be on the new spin-off series as a 20-something Harry.

Now, Quinn himself has turned 20 years old, per Welliver’s recent Twitter post. Titus Welliver posted a photo of Quinn earlier today along with the caption, “Happy 20th birthday to my son Quinn!!!”

Happy 20th birthday to my son Quinn!!! pic.twitter.com/aGsm3KfFHK — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) February 6, 2022

‘Bosch’ Star Titus Welliver Talks About Son Quinn Being a ‘Better Actor’ Than He Was At That Age

Back in 2017, “Bosch” star Titus Welliver sat down with Parade to talk about how his children came to be cast on the show. During the interview, Welliver stressed that he never wanted to force his kids into the industry he chose.

“When I was approached about Quinn playing me as a young Harry Bosch, I said, ‘I have to ask him,'” Welliver revealed. “I did, and he knew that there was no pressure from me.”

Casting directors constantly asked Welliver if his kids would star in commercials. He said no so that his kids could have a regular childhood. But now, “They’re now at an age where they’re old enough to arrive at some of those things on their own.”

Although, the “Bosch” star stressed that “I’m very hands-off. I tried to make myself scarce on the set the day Quinn was shooting because I said to him, ‘You’re your own man. You’re a professional, you have to come in here and you’ve got to work on your own. I can’t hold your hand.'”

That’s a very professional way to approach things. It also really let Quinn develop on his own, which Titus Welliver recognized.

“He went to the next level as an actor. I said to him, ‘You’re a better actor than I was at your age,'” Welliver said. “Of course, I think, he thought I was just paying him a compliment because I’m his dad. He has a sense and a gift. And I think he’s benefitted from being on sets from the time he was a little boy, just seeing the process.”

All three of Welliver’s kids have now given acing a shot. And whether they continue to pursue it or not doesn’t make a difference to the “Bosch” star.

“I say to all my kids, “I’m only interested in your happiness. Anything you want to do, as long as it makes you happy and gets you up in the morning, that’s what matters to me,” he concluded.