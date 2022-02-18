‘Breaking Bad’ Alum Bryan Cranston Speaks Out About His ‘White Blindness’

Breaking Bad alum Bryan Cranston recently spoke out about his “white blindness” while chatting about turning down a directing job in 2019.

During an interview with the LA Times, Bryan Cranston recalled noticing his “white blindness” after he was approached by Matt Shakman to direct a play based on Larry Shue’s 1984 comedy The Foreigner. The film is notably about an Englishman who prevents the conversion of a Georgia fishing lodge that he was staying in into a Ku Klux Klan meeting place.

“It is a privileged viewpoint to be able to look at the Ku Klux Klan and laugh at them and belittle them. For their broken and hateful ideology, ” Bryan Cranston declared. However, the actor states that Ku Klux Klan and white supremacists are still around and it’s not funny. “It’s not funny to any group that is marginalized by these groups’ hatred. And it really taught me something.”

Although he admitted to laughing at the play for decades, Bryan Cranston stated that he had to confront the fact that his white privilege was allowing him to laugh. “And I realized, ‘Oh my god. If there’s one, there’s two. And if there’s two, there are 20 blind spots that I have. What else am I blind to? If we’re taking up space with a very parable play from the 1980s, where rich old white people can laugh at white supremacists and say, ‘Shame on you.’ And have a good night in the theater. Things need to change. I need to change.”

Bryan Cranston eventually told Shakman that he wanted to turn down the offer by stating, “If you find a play that you need an old white guy to act, then maybe I can be available for that.”

Bryan Cranston Seeks to Be Part of Something That Changes to Conversation in His ‘Power of Sail’ Role

Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston said he sought to be part of “something that changes the conversation.” So he took on the role in Power of Sail.

According to the play’s website, a distinguished Harvard professor named Charles Nichols (Cranston) finds himself in “hot water” after inviting an incendiary white nationalist to speak at his annual symposium. Although his colleagues are concerned and his students are protesting the decision, Nichols is undeterred in his plot to expose and “academically thrash” his guest. The new play is by Paul Grellong. It examines the “insidiousness” of hate disguised as free speech.

Speaking about the role, Bryan Cranston goes on to add, “A good play may not change your life, but it could change your day. To go deeper, a play can also stimulate the mind. It can make you question your thought process. Your dogma. It could challenge you.”