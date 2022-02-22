‘Breaking Bad’ Fans Are Freaking Out Realizing Aaron Paul Was on ‘The Price Is Right’

The hit AMC series “Breaking Bad” put a lot of its actors on the Hollywood map with its nuanced delivery and outstanding storylines.

This is especially true for Aaron Paul, who played the well-meaning drug addict Jesse Pinkman on the series. Paul is the unquestionable breakout star of “Breaking Bad” as the show pushed his career to new heights. Before “Breaking Bad” Paul’s claim to fame was a wild Juicy Fruit commercial along with a few other small parts. He does have one other appearance on a major television show but it isn’t what you may think. Paul was once a contestant on the popular game show “Price is Right” in 2000. Check out Paul’s excitement to hit the podium and meet Bob Barker.

As you might expect, “Breaking Bad” fans are flipping out over watching the clip of Paul on the game show.

“I remember seeing this!” a fan says. “My Gram was a big fan of the show. Bob thought he was nuts!”

“Best clip ever,” another fan says. “Simply a cool story with a happy ending.”

“It is always cool to see someone as a regular person before they become famous,” another fan says. “He looks like a little kid who just walked into a candy shop.”

Being called as a “Price is Right” contestant is the thrill of a lifetime for most people on the show. It appears this is also the case for Paul as his excitement level is through the roof. Unfortunately for the “Breaking Bad” star, his “Price is Right” appearance did not go according to plan.

‘Breaking Bad’ Star Aaron Paul Flops on ‘Price is Right’

After winning an “elegant” desk, Paul makes it up on stage with visible excitement and is greeted by Bob Barker. He even makes it all the way to the final showcase showdown. With his opponent going over on her bid, all Paul has to do is not go over to win. But, he does go over by the slightest of margins, leaving him shocked and disappointed. No need to feel sorry for Paul, however, because his career is about to blast off with “Breaking Bad” in his future.

If Paul had won the showcase showdown, one of his prizes would have been a brand new sports car. In an ironic twist, a friend of Paul’s won the sports car on the very next episode. The “Breaking Bad” star has spoken about his game show debut on several occasions and says it was an enjoyable experience.

“When I did the show, I was struggling, I had no money and it was really a possible source of income,” Paul says in a 2017 interview.

Paul is struggling no more as “Breaking Bad” would make him a household name and launch his career into superstardom.